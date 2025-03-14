News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Crystal
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
21
o
South
18
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
News Bulletin Reports
14-03-2025 | 13:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
A move for control: Israel seeks to win over Syrian Druze under the pretext of protection
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
A group of 100 Druze sheikhs traveled from the Syrian town of Hader to Israel in Israeli buses, a visit framed by Tel Aviv as a religious pilgrimage but seen by many as a strategic move to assert control over southern Syria.
The official purpose of the visit was to reach the shrine of Prophet Jethro (Shuaib) in Hittin with the spiritual leader of the Druze community in Israel, Sheikh Mowafaq Tarif, calling it a historic occasion.
Does the visit serve a larger political agenda—namely, facilitating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's efforts to maintain control over a buffer zone in southern Syria?
While some families from the occupied Golan Heights welcomed their Syrian relatives as part of the delegation, many Druze residents of Hader voiced strong opposition, warning that the move was dangerous.
In a bid to win over Syria's Druze community, Israel sent 10,000 food packages to Druze areas in Syria ahead of the visit and reiterated its warnings against any threats to the community.
At the same time, Israeli authorities have been preparing large areas in the occupied Golan to employ Syrian Druze, a topic reportedly discussed during the delegation's visit.
Despite these efforts, Israel's outreach has largely failed to sway the Druze population in the occupied Golan Heights, who have rejected Israeli citizenship since 1967 and remain wary of Tel Aviv's attempts to divide Syrians.
Some fear that individuals within the visiting delegation could become tools for Israel's broader regional ambitions, which critics say go beyond Syria and aim to expand its influence across the Middle East under the guise of security and protection.
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Move
Control
Israel
Syrian
Druze
Pretext
Protection
Next
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-02
Israel's 'lament' over Syria's Druze signals a shift in its ambitions from the Golan to the Euphrates: What’s behind the recent escalation?
0
Middle East News
2025-03-13
Israeli Druze prepare for first visit by Syrian Druze in decades
Middle East News
2025-03-13
Israeli Druze prepare for first visit by Syrian Druze in decades
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28
Israel's delegation seeks to negotiate a 42-day extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-28
Israel's delegation seeks to negotiate a 42-day extension of the first phase of the Gaza ceasefire, sources tell Reuters
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-25
Israel seeks 30-day extension for military presence in Lebanon: Here are the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
News Bulletin Reports
14:04
Hezbollah disarmament debate resurfaces in Lebanon's cabinet talks
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-13
Trump's letter to Iran's Khamenei: A secret message delivered via UAE
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
0
World News
01:49
Russia downed four drones flying towards Moscow, mayor says
World News
01:49
Russia downed four drones flying towards Moscow, mayor says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-12
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
Lebanon News
2025-03-12
Trump appoints Lebanese-American Bill Bazzi as US Ambassador to Tunisia
0
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Bank loans are back in Lebanon: Who qualifies?
2
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:45
First Lady Nehmat Aoun urges Lebanese diaspora to believe in and invest in Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
08:28
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
4
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
Lebanon News
09:22
Lebanon's Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says Lebanon will not surrender 'an inch of its land'
5
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
Lebanon News
10:24
Judge Tarek Bitar questions retired General Security officer in Beirut port blast case
6
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
Middle East News
05:46
Syria's Druze cross armistice line for pilgrimage to Israel: AFP
7
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
03:56
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
News Bulletin Reports
13:52
Northern Lebanon on edge as Syrian violence fuels refugee influx
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More