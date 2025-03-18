News
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
18-03-2025 | 14:15
High views
Share
Share
3
min
The silent watchers: Israel's use of smart cameras for espionage against Hezbollah
Report by Wissam Nasrallah, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The psychological phenomenon of feeling watched is known as the "illusion of surveillance" or paranoia.
What if this sensation is not just a feeling but a reality? And what if, while thinking you are observing others, you are actually the one being watched?
This scenario has taken on a new meaning in the realm of technology, as reports emerge suggesting a significant Israeli breach of Hezbollah's security.
The extent of the infiltration became glaringly evident during the recent war, which saw precise strikes on Hezbollah's personnel movements, assassinations of its commanders, and the pinpointing of its missile locations.
How did this happen to a group known for its strict security measures and operational secrecy?
While the full answer lies with Israel, details are gradually coming to light, revealing a complex network of surveillance. Israeli intelligence, it appears, was not relying solely on aerial reconnaissance but had eyes on the ground—between buildings, along roads, inside shops, and possibly even at traffic lights.
At the heart of this security breach is Dahua, a Chinese technology giant specializing in advanced surveillance systems. The company is one of Lebanon's leading suppliers of smart monitoring equipment, providing high-tech cameras meant to enhance security.
However, these systems may have become an unintentional "Trojan horse."
According to Cybernews, Dahua's devices have long been accused of containing serious security vulnerabilities.
In 2017, cyber-security researchers discovered a backdoor in several Dahua systems, allowing hackers to remotely control devices, access stored video footage, and even infiltrate users' networks. In 2022, the United States banned importing and selling Dahua cameras over national security concerns.
The United Kingdom followed suit a year later, prohibiting using Dahua cameras in sensitive government buildings due to espionage fears. Within months, Australia also removed Dahua cameras from its defense facilities, citing reports that the devices could transmit data to foreign entities.
Adding to the concerns, Dahua operates a major center on the outskirts of Tel Aviv and, according to its own website, markets security solutions in Israel.
In Lebanon, Hezbollah had already expressed concerns over surveillance cameras, instructing residents in the south to disconnect them from the internet at the start of the latest escalation.
However, the intelligence gathered by Israeli forces over the years appears to be vast. This time, the breach did not come from drones alone. It may have also come through the thousands of lenses scattered across Lebanon.
Exploiting vulnerabilities in Dahua systems and similar surveillance networks, Tel Aviv may have transformed these cameras—originally intended to safeguard Hezbollah's strongholds—into a powerful espionage tool.
