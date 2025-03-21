Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



The Israeli army has heightened its state of alert across multiple fronts, from Mount Hermon near Syria to the Lebanese border, along the Jordanian frontier in the east, and southward toward Egypt.



This escalation comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government, along with ministers Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, pushes forward with plans to expand military operations in Gaza, potentially leading to an intensified war.



The Israeli government is set to convene on Saturday evening with security agencies to approve the next phases of its military strategy and prepare for its implementation.



Meanwhile, the Israeli army has issued emergency call-up orders for reservists, citing a lack of progress in negotiations as justification for the mobilization.



Despite mounting protests demanding an end to the war and the return of Israeli hostages, Netanyahu has remained focused on internal government matters.



On Friday night, large crowds gathered outside the government headquarters, with demonstrators' calls reaching their peak.



However, Netanyahu prioritized discussions on dismissing Shin Bet chief Ronen Bar, securing cabinet approval for his decision while largely ignoring the growing public dissent. Public opinion remains divided.



According to a recent poll, 57% of Israelis support the ongoing war in Gaza, while 34% align with protesters advocating for a ceasefire and a potential prisoner exchange. The remaining 9% remain undecided.



At the same time, Defense Minister Israel Katz has escalated his rhetoric, threatening to expand the war in Gaza further, displace Palestinian residents, and seize additional territory.



Israel has also bolstered its air defense systems, conducting tests on various protective measures, including the Iron Dome, to assess their effectiveness against incoming rocket fire as it puts the region at risk of war once again.