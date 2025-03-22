Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



For the first time since the ceasefire agreement, four rockets were launched from north of the Litani River at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.



The Israeli Iron Dome was activated and intercepted three of the rockets above the Metula settlement, while reports indicated that the fourth one fell on Lebanese territory, according to a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



In response, Israeli forces launched artillery shelling on the outskirts of Arnoun, Kfar Tebnit, Yohmor, and Khiam.



The Lebanese army moved in, seizing three makeshift rocket launchers and beginning an investigation to identify those responsible for launching the rockets.



Israeli forces cited the rocket fire as a pretext to continue their violations and attacks, carrying out a series of airstrikes on villages in Nabatieh and other districts in the south, extending to the Jezzine district.



While most of the airstrikes targeted forested areas, the deadliest attack hit a populated area in Touline, where four people were killed: Ali Salloum, Walid Ghanoui, Mohammad Shkeir, and the child Diana Darwish.



Hezbollah denied any involvement in the rocket launch, reaffirming in a statement its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its support for the state in addressing this dangerous Israeli escalation.



The statement noted that the Israeli claims are part of an ongoing effort to justify its continued attacks, which have not ceased since the ceasefire was announced.



The rocket fire from the south was the first of its kind since the ceasefire, though there had been prior reports of drone launches from the area.



Israeli violations, however, are not new. Before the Saturday morning incident, Israeli aerial and ground violations since the ceasefire agreement had totaled 1,345, including 292 airstrikes from drones and warplanes. The death toll reached 105, and 253 people were injured.