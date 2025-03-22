News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
8
o
North
13
o
South
11
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details
News Bulletin Reports
22-03-2025 | 14:10
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Violence erupts as Israeli violations hit 1,345, Lebanon rocket fire sparks new tensions — the details
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
For the first time since the ceasefire agreement, four rockets were launched from north of the Litani River at around 7:30 a.m. on Saturday.
The Israeli Iron Dome was activated and intercepted three of the rockets above the Metula settlement, while reports indicated that the fourth one fell on Lebanese territory, according to a statement from the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
In response, Israeli forces launched artillery shelling on the outskirts of Arnoun, Kfar Tebnit, Yohmor, and Khiam.
The Lebanese army moved in, seizing three makeshift rocket launchers and beginning an investigation to identify those responsible for launching the rockets.
Israeli forces cited the rocket fire as a pretext to continue their violations and attacks, carrying out a series of airstrikes on villages in Nabatieh and other districts in the south, extending to the Jezzine district.
While most of the airstrikes targeted forested areas, the deadliest attack hit a populated area in Touline, where four people were killed: Ali Salloum, Walid Ghanoui, Mohammad Shkeir, and the child Diana Darwish.
Hezbollah denied any involvement in the rocket launch, reaffirming in a statement its commitment to the ceasefire agreement and its support for the state in addressing this dangerous Israeli escalation.
The statement noted that the Israeli claims are part of an ongoing effort to justify its continued attacks, which have not ceased since the ceasefire was announced.
The rocket fire from the south was the first of its kind since the ceasefire, though there had been prior reports of drone launches from the area.
Israeli violations, however, are not new. Before the Saturday morning incident, Israeli aerial and ground violations since the ceasefire agreement had totaled 1,345, including 292 airstrikes from drones and warplanes. The death toll reached 105, and 253 people were injured.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Violence
Israel
Violations
Hezbollah
Metula
UNIFIL
Next
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-20
Smuggling-related violence erupts between Lebanon and Syria — The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-19
Tensions ease on Lebanon-Syria border as Lebanese army reestablishes control — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
Lebanon News
2025-02-07
Israeli airstrikes hit multiple areas in Lebanon: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-08
Syria on edge: Over 340 dead as tensions escalate — the details
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
News Bulletin Reports
14:20
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
News Bulletin Reports
14:11
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Protests surge in Israel: Netanyahu's priorities shift to government plans and Gaza war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-21
Judicial probe widens: Legal storm over former Economy Minister Amin Salam amid financial scandal
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:14
Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid
Lebanon News
04:14
Lebanese Press Editors Syndicate mourns the loss of Hoda Chedid
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
Lebanon News
2025-03-14
US delegation tours Lebanese-Israeli border; Israel Katz says army to stay at five southern positions 'indefinitely'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20
Israel PM says 'enraged at Hamas' over bodies handover
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-02-20
Israel PM says 'enraged at Hamas' over bodies handover
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-06
Lebanese delegation to address four key points at ceasefire Quintet Committee meeting: Sources tell LBCI
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:38
LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media
Lebanon News
02:38
LBCI pays tribute to journalist Hoda Chedid: A loss for the nation and media
2
Lebanon News
09:19
Lebanese defense minister rejects return to pre-ceasefire conditions, urges action against Israeli violations
Lebanon News
09:19
Lebanese defense minister rejects return to pre-ceasefire conditions, urges action against Israeli violations
3
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:46
Avichay Adraee: Israel's army will deliver a 'forceful response' to the rocket fire from Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
06:06
Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River
Lebanon News
06:06
Lebanese Army discovers and dismantles three rocket launch platforms north of the Litani River
5
Lebanon News
07:24
Hezbollah tells President Aoun and PM Salam it is not involved in recent South Lebanon escalation: Sources to LBCI
Lebanon News
07:24
Hezbollah tells President Aoun and PM Salam it is not involved in recent South Lebanon escalation: Sources to LBCI
6
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
Lebanon News
02:45
Israeli Defense Minister says Lebanon responsible for rockets fired from its territory
7
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio
Lebanon News
08:56
Israel yet to determine identity of attackers behind Lebanon rocket fire: Israeli Army Radio
8
Lebanon News
05:28
President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action
Lebanon News
05:28
President Aoun condemns escalating violence in southern Lebanon, urges immediate action
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More