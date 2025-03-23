Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor

News Bulletin Reports
23-03-2025 | 13:47
High views
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor
2min
Hoda Chedid's final journey: A farewell filled with love and honor

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

Exceptional in life and exceptional in her passing, Lebanese journalist Hoda Chedid was bid farewell on Sunday in an emotional gathering before her final journey to her hometown. 

At the hall of St. George Maronite Cathedral, her loved ones gathered—her father, siblings, and her extended family at LBCI, led by chairman Pierre Daher. Political figures from different backgrounds, media colleagues from various outlets, and friends came together, all united by their love and respect for Chedid. 

At the entrance, a large portrait of her smiling warmly seemed to welcome those who came to say goodbye.

As in life, so in her passing, Chedid brought together people from all walks of life—politicians of opposing views, journalists from different media institutions, and a broad spectrum of admirers. 

Around her casket, adorned with wreaths of love, mourners stood in silent tribute. She had chosen the season of Lent for her final departure, and prayers filled the room as her brother Tony, and Pierre Daher attempted to put into words the depth of love and admiration she had inspired.

Carried on the shoulders of those who cherished her, her casket left the cathedral to the sound of ringing bells and heartfelt applause. She was accompanied on her final journey to rest beside her mother, who passed away two years ago, and her late husband, Ziad Saadeh, who had left years before.

As Lebanon mourns her loss, she leaves behind a legacy of journalistic integrity and deep human connection.  

