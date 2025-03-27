News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
26
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ramadan Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
14
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
26
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
News Bulletin Reports
27-03-2025 | 14:08
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay
Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
After Syrian security authorities postponed a meeting with Lebanese security officials, which was scheduled to be held in Damascus on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia intervened as a mediator, and the meeting was moved to Jeddah.
Lebanese-Syrian talks will be held in Jeddah, with key officials, including the Lebanese Minister of Defense, the Director of Intelligence, and the General Director of General Security, joining the Syrian Minister of Defense and security leaders under Saudi sponsorship.
According to LBCI sources, the talks will address several issues, including the ongoing clashes and the border dispute between the two sides.
In terms of smuggling, it is a concern not only for Lebanon and Syria but also for Saudi Arabia, as Captagon was being smuggled into Saudi Arabia from the Lebanese-Syrian border region.
The discussions will focus on the need for cooperation between the two countries to secure the borders, close smuggling routes for people, weapons, and goods, and dismantle Captagon production rings on both sides.
The issue of overlapping borders will also be discussed, as it remains a significant security challenge.
Since the fall of the Assad regime and the spread of armed groups inside Syria, these groups have carried out operations against residents in areas inhabited by Lebanese citizens, forcing them to flee to Lebanon.
For these reasons, Lebanon is seeking an agreement with Syria on a mechanism to secure the borders.
Lebanon is also seeking to collaborate with Syria to curb the smuggling of people into its territory.
Lebanon, which raised the issue of refugees with the Syrian government during the Arab summit and later at the Brussels conference, has not received serious responses regarding cooperation in facilitating their return or controlling the illegal entry of others.
At the Jeddah meeting, the formation of joint committees will be discussed, consisting of representatives from the security agencies of both countries, to monitor the implementation of necessary measures to resolve the border issue.
Meanwhile, the Lebanese army is intensifying field operations, including building earthen barriers, closing illegal crossings, and monitoring smuggling activities on a daily basis.
However, an obstacle on the Syrian side remains the lack of a unified field administration, as well as the inability of President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration to reorganize all security agencies to date.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Syria
Jeddah
Next
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
Middle East News
2025-01-24
Saudi Arabia in talks with Europe and US to lift Syrian sanctions: Minister
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-03-26
LBCI sources: Lebanese-Syrian Defense ministers' meeting moved to Jeddah on Thursday
0
World News
2025-02-18
Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia trip after US-Russia talks
World News
2025-02-18
Zelensky postpones Saudi Arabia trip after US-Russia talks
0
World News
2025-02-16
White House envoy, national security advisor head to Saudi Arabia for Russia talks
World News
2025-02-16
White House envoy, national security advisor head to Saudi Arabia for Russia talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
News Bulletin Reports
14:02
Man caught on camera assaulting 7-year-old girl, disturbing details emerge
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
News Bulletin Reports
13:50
Political standoff shapes Lebanon's central bank: how Karim Souaid 'won' the post
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
Israel escalates military response, accuses Lebanon of violating the ceasefire: Will retaliation follow?
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Walid Jumblatt criticizes supporters over Aley protests, calls for meaningful commemoration of Kamal Jumblatt
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-22
A pen, a voice, a legacy: The life and legacy of Hoda Chedid
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-19
International interest grows as companies explore Qlayaat Airport's rehabilitation — The details
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
2
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
3
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
News Bulletin Reports
14:10
Tensions escalate as Israeli strikes target Hezbollah leader, northern residents threaten border breach
5
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
6
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
7
Lebanon News
04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
8
Lebanon News
10:20
Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor
Lebanon News
10:20
Karim Souaid receives congratulations after being appointed Lebanon's new Central Bank Governor
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More