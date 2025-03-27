Saudi Arabia mediates Lebanon-Syria talks, moving meeting to Jeddah after Syrian delay

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



After Syrian security authorities postponed a meeting with Lebanese security officials, which was scheduled to be held in Damascus on Wednesday, Saudi Arabia intervened as a mediator, and the meeting was moved to Jeddah.



Lebanese-Syrian talks will be held in Jeddah, with key officials, including the Lebanese Minister of Defense, the Director of Intelligence, and the General Director of General Security, joining the Syrian Minister of Defense and security leaders under Saudi sponsorship.



According to LBCI sources, the talks will address several issues, including the ongoing clashes and the border dispute between the two sides.



In terms of smuggling, it is a concern not only for Lebanon and Syria but also for Saudi Arabia, as Captagon was being smuggled into Saudi Arabia from the Lebanese-Syrian border region.



The discussions will focus on the need for cooperation between the two countries to secure the borders, close smuggling routes for people, weapons, and goods, and dismantle Captagon production rings on both sides.



The issue of overlapping borders will also be discussed, as it remains a significant security challenge.



Since the fall of the Assad regime and the spread of armed groups inside Syria, these groups have carried out operations against residents in areas inhabited by Lebanese citizens, forcing them to flee to Lebanon.



For these reasons, Lebanon is seeking an agreement with Syria on a mechanism to secure the borders.



Lebanon is also seeking to collaborate with Syria to curb the smuggling of people into its territory.



Lebanon, which raised the issue of refugees with the Syrian government during the Arab summit and later at the Brussels conference, has not received serious responses regarding cooperation in facilitating their return or controlling the illegal entry of others.



At the Jeddah meeting, the formation of joint committees will be discussed, consisting of representatives from the security agencies of both countries, to monitor the implementation of necessary measures to resolve the border issue.



Meanwhile, the Lebanese army is intensifying field operations, including building earthen barriers, closing illegal crossings, and monitoring smuggling activities on a daily basis.



However, an obstacle on the Syrian side remains the lack of a unified field administration, as well as the inability of President Ahmed al-Sharaa's administration to reorganize all security agencies to date.