Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
News Bulletin Reports
26-03-2025 | 14:20
2
min
Israel's response to Gaza protests: Plans for full Gaza control
Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
After the staggering toll of over 50,000 killed and 113,000 wounded in Gaza, voices of suffering began to rise, expressing a resounding call for change.
Hundreds of citizens took to the streets of Gaza in protests demanding that Hamas leave the region and that the war cease. These demonstrations were also amplified on social media.
Despite the outcry, Israel dismissed the protests, labeling them as a coordinated tactic with Hamas, as the demonstrations did not align with Israeli intelligence information about Hamas' control over Gaza.
However, voices within Israel called for intensifying the crisis, urging further airstrikes and a total siege of the population.
In response, Israeli military officials, including Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other defense leaders, pushed forward a plan for total control of Gaza, aiming to displace hundreds of thousands of its residents. This military strategy is carried out with joint operations involving air, land, and naval forces as the Israeli government continues its offensive.
While these developments unfold, Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz has attempted to quell growing domestic frustration, asserting that continued military operations will weaken Hamas and help bring back captured soldiers.
The Israeli government's focus remains on pursuing the war strategy in Gaza, while closely monitoring potential impacts on other fronts, particularly the northern border.
In light of these ongoing military efforts, Israel has implemented a series of drills to prepare its ground forces for any escalation. The Israeli military also conducted a tour of Haifa's naval base to assess the readiness of the navy to handle potential security scenarios.
