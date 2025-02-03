News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Keserwan
16
o
Metn
16
o
Mount Lebanon
10
o
North
16
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
03-02-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
3
min
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanon is under increasing pressure to accelerate the formation of a new government as it grapples with pressing regional and domestic issues.
Key factors include improving Lebanon's relations with Syria following Ahmed Al Sharaa's election as president, the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, the ceasefire agreement, and reconstruction efforts.
In this context, foreign delegations continue to arrive in Beirut to support the new administration.
Qatar's foreign minister is expected in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, followed by U.S. National Security Council Middle East official Eric Trager and Deputy Special Presidential Envoy Morgan Ortagus, who recently replaced Amos Hochstein.
Against this backdrop, efforts are intensifying to prevent prolonged delays in forming the government, with a prevailing optimism in both Baabda and Kraytem.
Nonetheless, two key issues remain unresolved for the Prime Minister-designate.
The first is the appointment of the fifth Shiite ministerial appointment, which he intends to keep a secret with the president to avoid any potential political deadlock that could arise from claims of a lack of 'charter' balance should any political faction withdraw from the cabinet.
The second issue is the representation of the Lebanese Forces party, which demands a sovereign ministerial portfolio, citing the principle of equal treatment for all political groups, similar to the Amal Movement and Hezbollah allocations.
President Joseph Aoun is expected to appoint both the foreign and defense ministers, reinforcing his authority over Lebanon's military and foreign policy at a critical time when the country is heavily reliant on international support.
The Lebanese Forces have not yet decided whether to join the government and are seeking clarification on several key concerns, including whether it faces a veto on sovereign portfolios, the appointment of a so-called "king minister" loyal to the Amal-Hezbollah duo, and whether the Finance Ministry is definitively assigned to the duo.
Additionally, the formulation of the ministerial statement is expected to exclude the phrase "Army, People, and Resistance."
Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) is expected to address government formation during a press conference on Tuesday led by MP Gebran Bassil, signaling dissatisfaction over what it perceives as a lack of Christian political input compared to the influence exerted by Hezbollah and Amal.
On the other hand, the Kataeb Party and the Marada Movement are likely to be represented by non-partisan ministers.
The Sunni representation issue remains unresolved, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiations.
However, sources close to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam reject claims of favoritism in the selection process, emphasizing that he is carefully vetting candidates to ensure a balanced and competent government.
As the final details come together, the key question remains: Will the government formation process mirror the lengthy negotiations that led to the presidential election and the designation of the prime minister?
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
International
Support
Pressure
Government
Formation
Lebanon
Next
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-14
Crafting a government for change: What are key steps for Lebanon's new government formation?
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egyptian FM reaffirms support for Lebanon's stability and government formation in Baabda Palace visit
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19
Pressure builds in Israel for phase two of Gaza deal on ceasefire’s first day: Key developments
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
UN's Guterres calls for international support for Lebanon, prompt Israeli withdrawal from the south
Lebanon News
2025-01-18
UN's Guterres calls for international support for Lebanon, prompt Israeli withdrawal from the south
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Hezbollah's Nasrallah and successor Safieddine to be laid to rest: A massive funeral amid security concerns
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Israel's Netanyahu focuses on Iran in talks with Trump, seeks to 'curb' influence in Lebanon and Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
News Bulletin Reports
2025-02-02
Residents of south Lebanon's Aitaroun return home to devastation as Lebanese army completes operations
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
Parliamentary consultations have concluded, with Nawaf Salam receiving 85 nominations, Najib Mikati 9 nominations, and 34 MPs abstaining from naming anyone. Nawaf Salam is expected to be tasked with forming the government
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
0
World News
2025-01-31
Japan, US Defense Ministers express 'firm intent' to reinforce alliance: Tokyo
World News
2025-01-31
Japan, US Defense Ministers express 'firm intent' to reinforce alliance: Tokyo
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Lebanon News
2025-02-02
Lebanese army intelligence arrests two in Faraya murder case
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
Lebanon News
2025-01-27
MP Samy Gemayel says all positive dialogue is met with disruptive actions
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI's sources: Lebanese Army enters several border towns in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-26
LBCI captures Israeli forces positioned on a house in South Lebanon's Yaroun (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-25
LBCI exclusive footage shows aftermath of Israeli army presence in Tayr Harfa, south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:03
Lebanon's new government nears finalization as final hurdles remain: Sources tell LBCI
2
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:55
Lebanon’s government formation sees progress as PM-designate continues consultations: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
Lebanon News
04:53
MP Mark Daou tells LBCI: Hezbollah must be 'held accountable'
4
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
Lebanon News
06:27
Lebanon to boost security efforts amid rising criminal activity, says Interior Minister Bassam Mawlawi
5
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
Lebanon News
07:22
Lebanon declares February 14 a public holiday to mark Rafic Hariri's assassination anniversary
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
04:38
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
Lebanon News
04:38
Lebanon adds Church of Our Lady of the Forest in Beit Chabeb to religious tourism map
8
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
The 'year of war': Israel's new Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir signals continued war across multiple fronts
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More