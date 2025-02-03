International support grows: Pressure builds for new government formation in Lebanon

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Lebanon is under increasing pressure to accelerate the formation of a new government as it grapples with pressing regional and domestic issues.



Key factors include improving Lebanon's relations with Syria following Ahmed Al Sharaa's election as president, the implementation of U.N. Resolution 1701, the ceasefire agreement, and reconstruction efforts.



In this context, foreign delegations continue to arrive in Beirut to support the new administration.



Qatar's foreign minister is expected in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, followed by U.S. National Security Council Middle East official Eric Trager and Deputy Special Presidential Envoy Morgan Ortagus, who recently replaced Amos Hochstein.



Against this backdrop, efforts are intensifying to prevent prolonged delays in forming the government, with a prevailing optimism in both Baabda and Kraytem.



Nonetheless, two key issues remain unresolved for the Prime Minister-designate.



The first is the appointment of the fifth Shiite ministerial appointment, which he intends to keep a secret with the president to avoid any potential political deadlock that could arise from claims of a lack of 'charter' balance should any political faction withdraw from the cabinet.



The second issue is the representation of the Lebanese Forces party, which demands a sovereign ministerial portfolio, citing the principle of equal treatment for all political groups, similar to the Amal Movement and Hezbollah allocations.



President Joseph Aoun is expected to appoint both the foreign and defense ministers, reinforcing his authority over Lebanon's military and foreign policy at a critical time when the country is heavily reliant on international support.



The Lebanese Forces have not yet decided whether to join the government and are seeking clarification on several key concerns, including whether it faces a veto on sovereign portfolios, the appointment of a so-called "king minister" loyal to the Amal-Hezbollah duo, and whether the Finance Ministry is definitively assigned to the duo.



Additionally, the formulation of the ministerial statement is expected to exclude the phrase "Army, People, and Resistance."



Meanwhile, the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) is expected to address government formation during a press conference on Tuesday led by MP Gebran Bassil, signaling dissatisfaction over what it perceives as a lack of Christian political input compared to the influence exerted by Hezbollah and Amal.



On the other hand, the Kataeb Party and the Marada Movement are likely to be represented by non-partisan ministers.



The Sunni representation issue remains unresolved, adding another layer of complexity to the negotiations.



However, sources close to Prime Minister-designate Nawaf Salam reject claims of favoritism in the selection process, emphasizing that he is carefully vetting candidates to ensure a balanced and competent government.



As the final details come together, the key question remains: Will the government formation process mirror the lengthy negotiations that led to the presidential election and the designation of the prime minister?