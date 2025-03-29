News
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
News Bulletin Reports
29-03-2025 | 14:04
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Another chance: Can Lebanon's Parliament pass key financial laws before IMF meetings in Washington?
Report by Lea Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
With the countdown underway for the International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington on April 21, Lebanon is scrambling to finalize key financial legislation.
Alongside efforts to complete appointments to the Council for Development and Reconstruction, the Lebanese delegation is expected to present two crucial financial laws.
The first is an amended banking secrecy law aimed at easing confidentiality restrictions. The government has already approved the draft and referred it to Parliament for review.
The second and more contentious is the banking sector restructuring law, which has faced repeated delays, particularly over disagreements on distributing financial losses and return deposits to account holders.
To break the deadlock, the IMF has proposed dividing the law into two phases.
The first would focus solely on establishing criteria for evaluating banks and determining which institutions are viable under international standards. This will be the focal point of discussions with the IMF in Washington. The second phase, dealing with loss distribution and deposit recovery, would be addressed at a later stage.
The government is expected to discuss the first phase of the banking law in its next session before referring it to Parliament.
However, the real test lies in securing its approval in time for the Washington meetings.
Many recall the political deadlock of 2022 when Lebanon reached a preliminary agreement with the IMF only to see the opportunity slip away due to infighting between the government and Parliament.
This time, the stakes are high. The IMF is waiting, and Lebanon cannot afford to miss another chance.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Chance
Lebanon
Parliament
Financial
Laws
IMF
Meetings
Washington
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
Lebanon News
03:33
Israeli reconnaissance drones conduct intense surveillance over Beirut
2
Lebanon News
07:48
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
Lebanon News
07:48
President Aoun extends Eid al-Fitr greetings, emphasizes unity and reform
3
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
Lebanon News
11:21
Saudi Arabia announces Sunday as first day of Eid al-Fitr after crescent sighting
4
Lebanon News
12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests
Lebanon News
12:18
Lebanese Army Commander says launching rockets from Lebanon serves Israel's interests
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
News Bulletin Reports
13:47
Israel criticizes Aoun's Paris visit: US backs Israeli strikes on Beirut, blames Lebanon for violations
6
Lebanon News
15:32
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
Lebanon News
15:32
Hezbollah's Qassem: Continued Israeli aggression would force Hezbollah to consider alternative responses
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
News Bulletin Reports
13:55
'No rebuilding with Hezbollah': What are the US conditions for Lebanon's recovery?
8
Lebanon News
03:41
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
Lebanon News
03:41
Lebanon to move clocks forward one hour at midnight on March 30
