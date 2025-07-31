Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

31-07-2025 | 12:45
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation
0min
Lebanon's Parliament approves bank restructuring law tied to financial gap legislation

The Lebanese Parliament has passed the long-awaited banking sector reform law, adopting the version submitted by the Finance and Budget Committee with minor amendments. 

However, the implementation of the law has been linked to the approval of a separate draft law addressing the country's financial gap.

