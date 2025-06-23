IAEA seeks access to Iran nuclear sites to 'account for' highly enriched uranium stockpiles

23-06-2025 | 06:15
IAEA seeks access to Iran nuclear sites to &#39;account for&#39; highly enriched uranium stockpiles
IAEA seeks access to Iran nuclear sites to 'account for' highly enriched uranium stockpiles

The U.N. nuclear watchdog head demanded Monday the return of agency inspectors to Iran's nuclear sites in a bid to "account for" its highly enriched uranium stockpiles following attacks by Israel and the United States on its atomic program.

To be able to "return to the negotiating table", "allow IAEA inspectors, the guardians on our behalf of the NPT, to go back to Iran's nuclear sites and account for the stockpiles of uranium," including the "400 kilograms enriched to 60 percent", Rafael Grossi, director of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told an emergency meeting of the organization's headquarters in Vienna.

He added that Tehran had sent him a letter on June 13 announcing the implementation of "special measures to protect nuclear equipment and materials." Over the weekend, the United States struck three Iranian nuclear sites, joining Israel's campaign against Iran's nuclear program.

AFP

World News

Middle East News

Iran

Nuclear

Uranium

Israel

United States

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

