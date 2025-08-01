Justice Minister hails long-awaited judicial independence law as a milestone for Lebanon

Justice Minister Adel Nassar welcomed the passage of Lebanon's long-anticipated law on judicial independence, calling it a significant victory for both the public and the judiciary after years of delay.



In a statement issued by his media office, Nassar said the law fulfills one of the main goals he pledged to achieve upon taking office, recognizing the crucial need for an independent judiciary that safeguards citizens' rights and restores public confidence in state institutions.



"This law has been a pressing demand from the Lebanese people, litigants, and judges alike,” he said, expressing gratitude to all parties who contributed to finalizing the legislation. The new law merges the Justice Ministry’s draft with a parliamentary proposal, overcoming multiple political and legal hurdles.



While describing the law as a “foundational and pivotal step,” the minister emphasized that judicial independence cannot be achieved solely through legislation. “Its success also depends on the judges themselves, and I have full confidence in them,” he said.



Nassar concluded by addressing members of the judiciary directly, stating that the law not only shields them from political interference but also places a historic responsibility on their shoulders to maintain neutrality, resist pressure, and uphold justice with wisdom and integrity. He stressed that a fair and independent judiciary is essential to building a state governed by law and institutions.