Macron to push for social media ban for under-15s after school stabbing
World News
11-06-2025 | 03:59
Macron to push for social media ban for under-15s after school stabbing
French President Emmanuel Macron said he would push for European Union regulation to ban social media for children under the age of 15 after a fatal stabbing at a school in eastern France, the latest such violent attack that left the country reeling.
Macron said in an interview late on Tuesday that he hoped to see results within the next few months.
"If that does not work, we will start to do it in France. We cannot wait," he told the France 2 public broadcaster, hours after a fatal stabbing at a middle school in Nogent, Haute-Marne.
Writing on social media platform X after the interview, Macron said such regulation was backed by experts. "Platforms have the ability to verify age. Do it," he wrote.
Reuters
World News
France
Emmanuel Macron
European Union
Ban
Social Media
Stabbing
