Speaker Berri meets World Bank officials, affirms readiness to pass key reform laws

Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri met at the Second Presidency headquarters in Ain al-Tineh with World Bank Vice President for the Middle East and North Africa, Ousmane Dione, and the Bank’s Regional Director Jean-Christophe Carret, in the presence of Berri’s media advisor, Ali Hamdan. The meeting focused on projects and loans that have been under negotiation between Lebanon and the World Bank.



Speaker Berri affirmed the Parliament’s readiness to pass legislation and approve draft laws that have been agreed upon with the Lebanese government once they are formally submitted to Parliament and reviewed according to proper procedures—particularly those related to energy, water, agriculture, and reconstruction loans.