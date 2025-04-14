News
US-Iran nuclear talks shift to Rome over logistics, diplomatic optics—the details
News Bulletin Reports
14-04-2025 | 13:06
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US-Iran nuclear talks shift to Rome over logistics, diplomatic optics—the details
Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Stepping on the American flag at a Tehran university may once have been a routine act. However, after the start of U.S.-Iranian negotiations, that no longer seems to be the case, as the university administration chose to cover the flag.
It was a symbolic gesture reflecting the positive atmosphere surrounding the U.S.-Iranian talks, which began last Saturday in Muscat and are set to resume on Saturday, April 19.
However, the second round will not be held in Oman but in the Italian capital, Rome, even as Muscat continues to play the role of mediator, relaying indirect messages between the two sides— especially since the talks are expected to take place inside the Omani Embassy in Rome.
The talks are also expected to coincide with U.S. Vice President JD Vance's visit to Italy, though his participation in the U.S.-Iranian negotiations remains unconfirmed.
Rome was chosen as the new location for logistical reasons at Washington's request, given its relative proximity.
Vienna was not selected—as in previous rounds—for two main reasons: First, Italy maintains good relations with both the United States and Iran; second, Tehran prefers to hold this round in a "neutral venue" far from the headquarters of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which is based in the city and has been criticized by Iran, according to some observers.
This second round will be indirect, as confirmed by the Iranian side, even though the first round included a few minutes of direct contact between the Iranian and American delegations.
That brief meeting drew global attention, with the news site Axios reporting it lasted about 45 minutes—a claim denied by a source familiar with the talks, speaking to LBCI.
In this round, both delegations are expected to sit in the same room, according to the same site, with the Omani delegation facilitating the exchange of messages between them.
The talks will focus solely on the Iranian nuclear file in exchange for the lifting of U.S. sanctions on Tehran.
In this context, IAEA head Rafael Grossi is expected to arrive in Tehran on Wednesday for talks with Iranian officials about monitoring and verifying the activities of nuclear facilities.
News Bulletin Reports
World News
Middle East News
United States
Rome
Iran
Nuclear
Talks
JD Vance
Italy
Oman
Tehran
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
