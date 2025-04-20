Easter Sunday turns violent: A bloody day in South Lebanon as Israel steps up strikes

Report by Ghida Fayad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Three Lebanese soldiers were killed and four others wounded on Sunday after an explosion involving ammunition they were transporting in a military vehicle on the public road between Qsaybeh and Braikeh in the Nabatieh district.



The cause of the explosion remains under investigation.

The Lebanese Army identified the fallen as Lieutenant Mahmoud Ahmad Zeitoun from Akkar, First Sergeant Ali Ibrahim Ahmad from Hazerta in Zahleh, and First Sergeant Jawdat Salim Noura from Blat in Marjayoun.



The deadly incident coincided with a sharp escalation in Israeli airstrikes across South Lebanon, marking one of the most intense days of violence since the ongoing hostilities began, despite the existing ceasefire agreement.



Israeli warplanes carried out multiple raids targeting villages both north and south of the Litani River, including Arnoun, Jabal el Rafiaa, and the strategic hill of Mleeta in the Iqlim al-Tuffah region. The strikes reportedly involved bunker-buster missiles.



In a separate attack on the eastern outskirts of Kaouthariyet El Saiyad, an Israeli drone strike hit a civilian vehicle, killing two people and wounding two others. Another Israeli strike in the town of Houla targeted a home, killing one person.



Later in the day, the Israeli military announced the assassination of Hussein Ali Nasr, described as the deputy commander of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, in the Kaouthariyet El Saiyad strike.



According to Israeli claims, Nasr played a central role in smuggling weapons and funds into Lebanon to bolster Hezbollah's military capabilities, including through Beirut's international airport in coordination with Iranian contacts.



An Israeli security official described the day's operations as "highly significant" in terms of strikes inside Lebanon, as Israeli breaches and attacks have continued despite the declared ceasefire deal.