News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
18
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
News Bulletin Reports
28-04-2025 | 12:47
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
For the third time, Israeli forces have attacked Beirut's southern suburbs. The first strike came with a prior warning following rocket fire from South Lebanon, accompanied by Israeli claims of drone activity in the area.
Three days later, Israel carried out the assassination of Hezbollah commander Hassan Bdeir in the same district.
On Sunday, Israeli forces issued a sudden evacuation order targeting what was later identified as a hangar, claiming it stored Hezbollah's precision missiles. This latest strike is part of a larger pattern, with 3,028 documented violations between November 27, 2024, and Monday, April 28, 2025.
The rate of violations has averaged more than 20 per day, reflecting what observers describe as a continuous, fragmented war waged by Israel on Lebanese soil, with little regard for the ceasefire agreement, the ceasefire monitoring committee, or the countries guaranteeing the accord.
Observers see three key messages behind the attacks on the southern suburbs.
First, Israel seeks to entrench its right to intervene in Lebanon, invoking U.S. guarantees that allow it to interpret the right to self-defense under the agreement according to its own terms.
Second, the attacks send a signal to the Lebanese government, particularly in light of President Joseph Aoun's call for Israel to withdraw from five occupied points along the border so that Lebanon can assume complete security control and Speaker Nabih Berri's insistence that Hezbollah's arms should not be surrendered before Israel fulfills its obligations—tasks that Lebanon views as Washington's responsibility to enforce.
Third, by striking Beirut's southern suburbs, Israel appears intent on replicating its strategy along the border: preventing reconstruction, deterring the return of displaced residents, and disrupting social, economic, and security stability. Through these measures, Israel aims to foment dissent within Hezbollah's stronghold.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
Suburbs
Target
Ceasefire
Israel
Messages
Next
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israel strikes Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking first attack since ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-04-27
Israel issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
2025-03-28
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents of Hadath in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-01
Details emerge: Israel strikes building in Beirut's southern suburbs, marking second attack in days
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Full control strategy: Israel's military campaign in Gaza fails to advance hostage deal
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-27
Plans for border elections shift: Israeli strikes prefabricated homes in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-27
Mounting anger among north Israeli residents: Israel to maintain troops in Lebanon until mid-February
0
World News
2025-03-03
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
World News
2025-03-03
One dead after car drives into crowd in German city of Mannheim: Police
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
Lebanon Economy
03:27
Lebanon Bank Association chief stresses need for realistic recovery plan to protect depositors and revive sector
2
Lebanon News
04:55
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
Lebanon News
04:55
President Aoun to French Senate delegation: Israeli withdrawal from border essential for full army deployment
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Beirut's southern suburbs targeted for the third time after ceasefire: Israel sends political messages
4
Lebanon News
03:56
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
Lebanon News
03:56
PM Salam and Interior Minister reaffirm commitment to holding municipal elections on schedule
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
After Beirut’s southern suburbs strike, Israel weighs new strategy to contain Hezbollah threat
6
Lebanon News
08:08
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
Lebanon News
08:08
PM Salam holds talks with French Senate, Private Sector, and Harvard Alumni on reforms and development plans
7
Lebanon News
06:41
French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation
Lebanon News
06:41
French judicial delegation visits Beirut to advance port blast investigation
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Mount Lebanon municipal elections: Preparations finalized with extensive security and technical measures
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More