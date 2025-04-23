US envoy Morgan Ortagus says Lebanon needs 'bold' leadership to move forward

In recent remarks, U.S. Deputy Special Envoy for the Middle East Morgan Ortagus expressed strong support for Lebanon’s reform efforts and praised the country’s leadership, signaling a renewed American focus on the Middle East under President Donald Trump.



“First of all, I bring you greetings from President Trump and Vice President JD Vance,” the envoy said, noting that the administration’s first official visit would be to Saudi Arabia.



The remarks, delivered at a reception held at the Lebanese Embassy in Washington during the Spring Meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank, emphasized the Trump administration’s view of the Middle East as a key foreign policy priority.



“When the President appointed my boss, Steve Witkoff, as his envoy to the region... we immediately began assessing all the challenges and developments that had occurred in the Middle East over the past three to four years,” the envoy said.



“Unfortunately, we inherited a region filled with conflict and chaos. But President Trump is determined to fulfill his promise to be a President of peace.”



Ortagus also highlighted Lebanon as a critical partner, saying they were “especially grateful” for the opportunity to work with Lebanese counterparts.



Praising Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, the envoy said, “In President Aoun, I have seen such courage. I’ve witnessed a leader who is determined to make the tough calls required to turn Lebanon around.”



She also pointed to the role of the Lebanese diaspora, calling it “one of the most successful, educated, and cultured diasporas in the world,” and called for a forward-looking vision for the country.



“I’m talking about building a future that is brighter and more prosperous than Lebanon has ever seen—because I know Lebanon has that potential,” she stated.



The envoy emphasized the importance of strong state institutions, economic reform, and disarmament outside state control as essential steps toward recovery.



“You need leaders like the President, the Prime Minister, and the gentlemen standing here with me—leaders who are willing to take difficult but necessary steps: to reform, to rebuild the economy, to restore the country, and to ensure that the state has a monopoly on weapons and provides essential services to its people.”



The remarks concluded with a pledge of continued U.S. support should Lebanon commit to a path of reform.



“If you choose to do that, I will be your friend and your partner every step of the way,” she declared.