Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns

Lebanon's Civil Defense announced it has conducted a comprehensive survey and analysis of grain stored at the Beirut Port silos, following directives from Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar and under the supervision of Acting Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah.



The mission was carried out by the Civil Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (CBRN) unit and its technical team, upon request from the National Council for Scientific Research.



The operation comes amid persistent concerns over the safety of the grain silos, which were damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion and have since become a symbol of the disaster.



Samples were collected from three separate sites within the wheat silos and sent to specialized laboratories for testing and analysis.



The Civil Defense emphasized its continued commitment to national and humanitarian responsibilities, reaffirming efforts to ensure public safety and prevent any potential health or environmental risks stemming from the deteriorating grain storage conditions.