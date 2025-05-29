News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Loobat Kadari
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
26
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Lebanon News
29-05-2025 | 09:18
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Civil Defense analyzes grain at Beirut Port silos amid ongoing safety concerns
Lebanon's Civil Defense announced it has conducted a comprehensive survey and analysis of grain stored at the Beirut Port silos, following directives from Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar and under the supervision of Acting Director General Brigadier General Nabil Farah.
The mission was carried out by the Civil Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense (CBRN) unit and its technical team, upon request from the National Council for Scientific Research.
The operation comes amid persistent concerns over the safety of the grain silos, which were damaged in the 2020 Beirut Port explosion and have since become a symbol of the disaster.
Samples were collected from three separate sites within the wheat silos and sent to specialized laboratories for testing and analysis.
The Civil Defense emphasized its continued commitment to national and humanitarian responsibilities, reaffirming efforts to ensure public safety and prevent any potential health or environmental risks stemming from the deteriorating grain storage conditions.
Lebanon News
Beirut Port
Civil Defense
Analysis
Grain
Lebanon
Next
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-19
Master plan for Beirut Port: Grain silos' fate uncertain as reconstruction talks move forward
0
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast
Middle East News
2025-04-27
Iran defense ministry says no military cargo at site of port blast
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
2025-04-25
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns
Lebanon News
2025-04-15
Lebanon expresses solidarity with Jordan amid security concerns
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army removes barriers set up by Israeli troops in South Lebanon's Odaisseh
0
Lebanon News
10:42
Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections
Lebanon News
10:42
Interior Ministry publishes women's representation rates in 2025 municipal and mukhtar elections
0
Lebanon News
09:53
IMF delegation meets donor ambassadors at the residence of Egyptian ambassador in Beirut
Lebanon News
09:53
IMF delegation meets donor ambassadors at the residence of Egyptian ambassador in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri meets UN envoy Geir Pedersen to discuss regional developments
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Lebanon and Palestinian officials discuss roadmap to disarm camps
Lebanon News
2025-05-23
Lebanon and Palestinian officials discuss roadmap to disarm camps
0
Lebanon News
05:54
Speaker Berri briefed by Housing Bank Chief on upcoming loan agreement with Abu Dhabi Fund
Lebanon News
05:54
Speaker Berri briefed by Housing Bank Chief on upcoming loan agreement with Abu Dhabi Fund
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli army: Airstrike kills senior Hezbollah figure in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-04-20
Israeli army: Airstrike kills senior Hezbollah figure in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
Lebanon News
2025-05-25
2025 municipal and mukhtar election results announced for Jezzine district
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Starlink in Beirut: Tech infrastructure emerges as pillar of Lebanon’s recovery efforts
2
Lebanon News
04:58
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:58
President Aoun meets Starlink official over efforts to expand service to Lebanon
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
News Bulletin Reports
12:57
IMF mission in Beirut — will Lebanon seize its 'last chance'?
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Alleged talks with Syria, warnings on Lebanon: Israel walks a strategic 'tightrope'
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Armed factions in Ain al-Hilweh complicate disarmament efforts amid deep-rooted militant presence
6
Lebanon Economy
12:20
Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund
Lebanon Economy
12:20
Lebanese finance minister, World Bank discuss launch of Lebanon reconstruction fund
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
News Bulletin Reports
12:47
Support on the table, but Lebanon’s indecision alarms UAE
8
Lebanon News
01:24
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:24
PM Salam to Wall Street Journal: State must control all arms in Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More