Lebanese Labor Minister Mohammad Haidar departed Beirut on Sunday afternoon for Baghdad, leading an official delegation in response to an invitation from his Iraqi counterpart, Minister of Labor and Social Affairs Ahmed Al Asadi.



The accompanying delegation includes the minister's advisors, Firas Zaiter and Hussein Mohaidly, along with Iman Khazaal representing the Labor Ministry.



During the visit, Minister Haidar is expected to meet several high-level Iraqi officials, including Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani, to whom he will deliver an official message from Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam. The message focuses on enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two nations.



Haidar and his Iraqi counterpart will also hold a series of meetings addressing issues of mutual interest, including labor regulation, exchange of technical expertise, investment support, and the activation of existing agreements between Lebanon and Iraq.