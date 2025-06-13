Israel warns foes seeking its destruction 'will be eliminated' after strikes on Iran

Defense Minister Israel Katz warned that Israel would "eliminate" its foes after it carried out air strikes on Iran targeting military and nuclear sites.



"The precise targeting of senior commanders of the Revolutionary Guards, the Iranian military, and nuclear scientists -- all of whom were involved in advancing the plan to destroy Israel -- sends a strong and clear message: those who work toward Israel's destruction will be eliminated," Katz said in a statement.



He further warned that Iran "will pay an increasingly heavy price the longer it continues its aggressive actions" against Israel.



AFP