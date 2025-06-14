Iranian president warns of stronger retaliation if Israel strikes again

14-06-2025 | 11:21
Iranian president warns of stronger retaliation if Israel strikes again
Iranian president warns of stronger retaliation if Israel strikes again

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian issued a strong warning to Israel, stating that any further aggression from the "Zionist entity" would be met with a more severe and powerful response from Iran's armed forces.

"If the Zionist entity dares to repeat its aggression, it will face a harsher and stronger retaliation from our armed forces," Pezeshkian declared.

He added that Iran's ability to defend itself is what has prevented Israel from launching regular attacks on Iranian territory and citizens. 

"If we weren't capable of defending ourselves, we would be witnessing daily Israeli assaults on our land and our people," he said.

Middle East News

Iranian

President

Retaliation

Israel

Strikes

Masoud Pezeshkian

