News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
24
o
South
23
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
Lebanon Economy
16-06-2025 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Pierre Achkar warns Iran-Israel war threatens Lebanon’s summer season
Pierre Achkar, the President of the Lebanese Hotel Association, said the war between Iran and Israel is already casting a shadow over Lebanon’s tourism sector.
In a statement, Achkar said the closure of regional airspace and the cancellation of incoming flights have begun to take a toll, adding that the aviation sector is facing growing disruption and chaos.
“Wars are the enemy of tourism,” he said. “Any conflict has the potential to wipe out an entire tourist season.”
Achkar noted that hotel reservations and planned visits to Lebanon are being canceled at an alarming rate. Just weeks ago, indicators for the summer season were highly optimistic, he said, but now the outlook across the entire tourism industry has turned bleak.
He warned that the ripple effects of the conflict will not be limited to tourism but will hit other sectors and the broader Lebanese economy.
“We’re hoping for a miracle to end the war between Iran and Israel,” he said. “If the conflict ends soon and some kind of agreement is reached, Lebanon might be able to recover some losses and salvage part of the season. But if the war drags on, the impact on Lebanon will be unquestionably negative.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Iran
Israel
Conflict
Lebanon
Economy
Summer
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-07
Lebanon’s culinary charm and hospitality: Restaurant sector gears up to serve a vibrant 2025 summer season
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-30
New war plans and old divides: Israel confronts its longest war season on multiple fronts
0
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
Middle East News
2025-06-14
Turkey's Erdogan warns against 'devastating' Israel-Iran war
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
On the path to reform: Beirut Airport undergoes major upgrades ahead of summer season
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-06-13
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-11
Lebanon faces political paralysis: Key appointments remain on hold
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support
Lebanon News
2025-06-05
In Lebanon, IMF sees ‘some progress’ on reforms but urges more external support
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-04
Price concerns and mixed reactions: Will Lebanon's fuel tax lead to a new wave of inflation?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
11:37
Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official
Middle East News
11:37
Iran's Sunday strike hit Israeli oil refinery, killing three: Official
0
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
0
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-15
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
Lebanon News
2025-06-15
MEA announces additional Istanbul route for June 15
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-06-10
Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
Lebanon News
2025-06-04
Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
Lebanon News
05:59
Cabinet signs off on Lebanon’s latest diplomatic appointments
2
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
Middle East News
11:21
Terrifying scene inside Iranian state TV during Israeli strike (Video)
3
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
Lebanon News
06:08
Israeli drone flies at low altitude over Beirut
4
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
Lebanon News
06:21
MEA announces additional flights to Istanbul, Cairo, and Milan
5
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
Lebanon News
09:44
Lebanon’s cabinet approves major policy steps, stresses keeping country out of regional conflict
6
Middle East News
08:16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
Middle East News
08:16
Netanyahu says Israeli air force controls Tehran's skies, vows to 'eliminate nuclear and missile threats'
7
Lebanon News
04:34
First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures
Lebanon News
04:34
First flight brings home Lebanese stranded in Sharm El Sheikh amid regional airspace closures
8
Lebanon News
08:00
MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Lebanon News
08:00
MEA cancels June 17 flights to Iraq due to ongoing airspace closure
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More