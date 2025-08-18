Zelensky announces arrival in Washington for talks with Trump

18-08-2025 | 00:48
Zelensky announces arrival in Washington for talks with Trump
Zelensky announces arrival in Washington for talks with Trump

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said all sides seek a rapid end to the war, and called for lasting peace as he arrived in Washington on Sunday night ahead of talks with the U.S. president.

"We all share a strong desire to end this war quickly and reliably," Zelensky posted on social media. He will meet Donald Trump on Monday alongside a cohort of European leaders.

AFP
 
 

World News

Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelensky

United States

Russia

War

