Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention

19-06-2025 | 03:46
Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention
Iran says 'all options on the table' in case of US intervention

Iran's deputy foreign minister warned the United States on Thursday against intervening in the war to back up its ally Israel, adding that his country was ready to defend itself in case of escalation.

"If the United States wants to enter the field in favor of the Zionist regime actively, Iran will have to use its tools to both teach a lesson to aggressors and defend its national security and national interests," said deputy foreign minister Kazem Gharibabadi, according to state TV.

"Naturally, our military decision-makers have all the necessary options on the table," he added.

AFP

Syria expects first transfer with U.S. bank 'within weeks', governor says
China says opposes 'use of force' after Trump Iran warning
