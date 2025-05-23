News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Arous Beirut
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
21
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know
News Bulletin Reports
23-05-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know
Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Spurred by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' firm remarks on the issue of weapons in refugee camps—delivered during his recent visit to Beirut—the Lebanese Palestinian Dialogue Committee convened for the first time under its new chair, Ambassador Ramez Dimashkieh.
Given the significance of the topic, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joined the meeting for part of the session. He welcomed Abbas’ decision to address the issue of Palestinian arms in the camps and instructed officials to move quickly, calling for a clear implementation mechanism and a defined timeline.
The meeting followed discussions between Abbas and top Lebanese officials.
Participants agreed to launch a process to hand over weapons within a set timeframe. The initiative will be accompanied by practical steps to improve the economic and social rights of Palestinian refugees.
The parties also agreed to intensify joint meetings and coordination to lay the groundwork for immediate implementation at all levels.
According to LBCI sources, a preliminary agreement calls for the handover of weapons in the camps to begin in the second half of June. A joint Lebanese-Palestinian military-security technical committee is expected to begin meeting next week to outline the operational steps.
The sources also said both sides agreed to implement the outcomes of Abbas’ meetings with Lebanese officials swiftly and cooperatively.
Because the meeting was a direct follow-up to Abbas’ visit—during which he declared in Beirut his commitment to disarm factions under the Palestine Liberation Organization—opposing factions such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command did not attend.
However, Ambassador Dimashkieh met with representatives of these groups two weeks ago and informed them of Lebanon’s decision to bring all Palestinian weapons under state authority. He is expected to hold additional meetings with them soon.
This marks the second and most critical phase of the Palestinian arms handover. The first phase, involving weapons outside the camps, was completed earlier this year following months of efforts by Army Intelligence.
The key question now is whether these plans will be implemented within the set timeframe—and whether all Palestinian factions will honor their commitments. That remains the pivotal issue.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Lebanon
Palestine
Mahmoud Abbas
Factions
Weapons
Next
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08
After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16
Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13
Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11
Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22
Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22
Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-04-30
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
World News
2025-04-30
Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
0
World News
05:45
UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from the brink'
World News
05:45
UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from the brink'
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
Lebanon News
2025-05-19
President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
Lebanon News
2025-05-15
LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
Lebanon News
2025-05-11
Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09
EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:08
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
Lebanon News
05:08
VeréBleu Park shut down after school outing ends in abuse scandal
2
Lebanon News
00:27
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
Lebanon News
00:27
Two Israeli airstrikes target outskirts of South Lebanon towns
3
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
14:07
Hezbollah slams chants targeting PM Salam at stadium, calls for restraint amid Israeli attacks
4
Lebanon News
05:21
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
05:21
Beirut Airport to open dedicated lane for public buses, sources tell LBCI
5
Lebanon News
10:53
President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery
Lebanon News
10:53
President Aoun to US group: Lebanon is on path to recovery
6
Lebanon News
11:36
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
Lebanon News
11:36
Qatar grants financial aid to Lebanese army
7
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June
Lebanon News
07:28
Lebanon govt source to AFP: disarming Palestinian camps to start mid-June
8
Lebanon News
05:54
FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal
Lebanon News
05:54
FM Rajji meets US Ambassador to discuss South Lebanon escalation and UNIFIL renewal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More