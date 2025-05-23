Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

News Bulletin Reports
23-05-2025 | 12:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here&#39;s what we know
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
Palestinian arms handover in Lebanon expected to start soon—here's what we know

Report by Yazbek Wehbe, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Spurred by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' firm remarks on the issue of weapons in refugee camps—delivered during his recent visit to Beirut—the Lebanese Palestinian Dialogue Committee convened for the first time under its new chair, Ambassador Ramez Dimashkieh.

Given the significance of the topic, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam joined the meeting for part of the session. He welcomed Abbas’ decision to address the issue of Palestinian arms in the camps and instructed officials to move quickly, calling for a clear implementation mechanism and a defined timeline.

The meeting followed discussions between Abbas and top Lebanese officials. 

Participants agreed to launch a process to hand over weapons within a set timeframe. The initiative will be accompanied by practical steps to improve the economic and social rights of Palestinian refugees. 

The parties also agreed to intensify joint meetings and coordination to lay the groundwork for immediate implementation at all levels.

According to LBCI sources, a preliminary agreement calls for the handover of weapons in the camps to begin in the second half of June. A joint Lebanese-Palestinian military-security technical committee is expected to begin meeting next week to outline the operational steps.

The sources also said both sides agreed to implement the outcomes of Abbas’ meetings with Lebanese officials swiftly and cooperatively.

Because the meeting was a direct follow-up to Abbas’ visit—during which he declared in Beirut his commitment to disarm factions under the Palestine Liberation Organization—opposing factions such as Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine – General Command did not attend. 

However, Ambassador Dimashkieh met with representatives of these groups two weeks ago and informed them of Lebanon’s decision to bring all Palestinian weapons under state authority. He is expected to hold additional meetings with them soon.

This marks the second and most critical phase of the Palestinian arms handover. The first phase, involving weapons outside the camps, was completed earlier this year following months of efforts by Army Intelligence. 

The key question now is whether these plans will be implemented within the set timeframe—and whether all Palestinian factions will honor their commitments. That remains the pivotal issue.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Middle East News

Lebanon

Palestine

Mahmoud Abbas

Factions

Weapons

LBCI Next
With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon
Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-08

After 40 Hamas members killed, Lebanon weighs disarming refugee camps: Here's what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-16

Jordan arrests 16 in 'terror cell' plot: Lebanon commits to full cooperation, intel-sharing underway—here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-13

Lebanese army and Hezbollah cooperation on site handovers south of Litani River: Here’s what we know

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-11

Beirut port explosion investigation gains momentum after judicial decision—here’s what we know

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

From scoop to spike: Why your next tub of ice cream may cost more

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:52

With municipal elections approaching, Israel escalates strikes in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22

Netanyahu orders global embassy alert: Israeli government blamed after death of two nationals in US

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-22

Child protection concerns: Investigation launched after reported sexual assault during school trip

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-04-30

Sudan's army leader Burhan appoints an acting prime minister: Statement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
World News
05:45

UN rights chief urges warring sides in South Sudan to 'pull back from the brink'

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Security incidents temporarily disrupt voting in several Akkar and Minieh-Danniyeh centers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-05-09

EU ambassador says 'we are not just donors, but genuine partners to Lebanon': Insights from exclusive LBCI interview

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-23

US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-08

Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-04-06

LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More