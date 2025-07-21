Tom Barrack’s mission in limbo: US envoy urges Lebanon to act on Hezbollah arms

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



The United States is increasing pressure on the Lebanese government to take a definitive stance on Hezbollah’s weapons. U.S. envoy Tom Barrack has directly linked a halt to Israeli attacks with the initiation of concrete disarmament steps, warning that the ceasefire agreement includes such provisions.



He added that Washington would be “deeply disappointed” if Lebanon fails to act — raising the question of how the United States would respond.



Barrack began his day with a meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun. A statement from the presidency said Aoun handed Barrack, on behalf of the Lebanese state, a comprehensive memorandum outlining Lebanon’s commitments — from the ceasefire declaration to the government’s ministerial statement, with particular emphasis on the president’s oath of office.



However, sources familiar with the visit said the Lebanese document offered no real breakthrough, raising two key questions: Where is the government decision asking Hezbollah to hand over its weapons? Where is the timeline for implementation?



At the Grand Serail, no decisive developments were announced. Lebanese sources following Barrack’s meeting with Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the situation remains stalled, and that the United States continues to place responsibility on the Lebanese side without offering commitments or guarantees.



During his third visit to Lebanon, Barrack expanded the scope of his meetings, which included talks with Metropolitan Elias Audi and former Progressive Socialist Party leader Walid Jumblatt.



He clarified his previous remarks made to the press regarding the possibility of Lebanon being integrated into Bilad al-Sham if it fails to take steps on the weapons issue. He also discussed recent developments in Syria, the protection of its minorities, and the events in Sweida, while Hezbollah’s disarmament remained at the core of all talks.



Unlike during his previous visits, Barrack did not announce a return date to Beirut. His continued mission appears to depend on further consultations with the White House, the State Department, and possibly Israel.