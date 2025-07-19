Sweida ceasefire reached: What sparked Syria's conflict, and what were the deeper forces at play?

19-07-2025 | 12:55
Sweida ceasefire reached: What sparked Syria's conflict, and what were the deeper forces at play?

Report by Toni Mrad, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi

A ceasefire agreement has been reached in Sweida after days of violent clashes, offering hope that the scenes of gunfire and destruction will no longer define the southern Syrian province. 

However, one question remains: What sparked the conflict, and what deeper forces were at play?

Observers suggest that the fighting between Druze residents and Bedouin tribes in Sweida cannot be viewed in isolation from the broader geopolitics in the region. 

Local factors—including long-standing sectarian tensions, some of which deepened during the era of Ahmed al-Sharaa and date back to the earlier rule of the Assad regime—have created a fertile ground for unrest. 

Israel's expanding security doctrine in southern Syria plays a significant role. 

Tel Aviv is reportedly working toward establishing a buffer zone along its northeastern frontier. This ambition is tied to what some analysts have described as the "David Corridor," a security belt extending from the occupied Golan Heights through southern Syrian provinces and stretching northeast toward the country.

Meanwhile, Turkey views such moves with suspicion. Ankara opposes any fragmentation of Syrian territory, fearing that divisions in the south could embolden Kurdish aspirations for autonomy in the north, a direct threat to Turkish national security.

Jordan is also on high alert. The instability in southern Syria has raised concerns in Amman about potential spillover, particularly due to tribal ties that cross the border. Jordan fears that mobilization among southern Syrian tribes could inspire unrest among their tribal populations.

Ultimately, local factors may have triggered the latest round of violence. Still, it is the interplay of regional rivalries, especially between Israel and Turkey, that has transformed Sweida into a theater for competing interests. 

