More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2025 | 12:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border

Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian

Anyone visiting the devastated southern border villages, or those where residents have partially returned, can see that the Israeli occupation is expanding its outposts and buffer zones instead of withdrawing. 

While the Lebanese army and UNIFIL work to dismantle Hezbollah facilities south of the Litani River under the ceasefire agreement, Israel is moving in the opposite direction, expanding its occupation and isolating more territory.

On February 18, 2025, when Israel withdrew from most villages, five positions remained occupied: Labbouneh hills, Jabal Blat, Jal al-Deir, Dawawir, and the Hamames hill, along with three buffer zones in Dhayra, the Odaisseh-Kfarkela road, and Bastra farm. 

Together with previously disputed points along the Blue Line and breaches of the technical fence, these areas amounted to about 11.5 square kilometers of Lebanese land.

More than nine months after the ceasefire agreement, Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon has expanded. 

In Kfarkela, a new outpost has been established; on the edges of Odaisseh, Israeli forces set up a new position on Tel al-Mahafir; and in Aita al-Shaab, the Hadab site, once used by the Lebanese army, is now under Israeli control. 

At the Dawawir point between Markaba and Houla, Israel has expanded its works, as well as at the Hamames hill.

Between Shebaa and Kfarchouba, Israel recently created a new buffer zone by dropping leaflets and marking off a “red area” where entry is prohibited—land that is vital for shepherds, beekeepers, and farmers from the two towns.

With this expansion and additional border points now off-limits, the territory occupied by Israel has grown to more than 14 square kilometers.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

Lebanon

Israel

UNIFIL

Hezbollah

Blue Line

Border

South

LBCI Next
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-21

Iran says more than 400 killed since the start of the war with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-06-14

Israel deploys more reserve troops along Lebanon and Syria borders: Yedioth Ahronoth

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Arida border reopens, offering Syrian families a way home after months of closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-03

Lebanon committed to ceasefire agreement, Israel's actions hinder border deployment, says President Aoun

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:11

Lebanon-Syria technical talks: A potential turning point?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:01

‘Trump economic zone’: Could the ‘Gaza Riviera’ project reach southern Lebanon?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-24

Lira redenomination: Could Lebanon's currency be reshaped by dropping zeros?

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-26

Israeli airstrike in South Lebanon kills one: Health Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-30

Lebanon announces public sector closure for Eid al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
World News
04:14

German finance minister in Kyiv: Ukraine can count on Germany

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-10

Clash between Lebanese Army and residents of Deir Qanoun Al Nahr results in injuries (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-04

Mexico dedicates garden around Lebanese Emigrant Statue in Beirut to mark 80 years of diplomatic ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-19

President Aoun to seek Egyptian support for Lebanese Army in detecting explosives and tunnels

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-15

LBCI Exclusive: US steps up pressure on Hezbollah, Morgan Ortagus details sanctions and vision for Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-05-11

Kuwait rolls out official welcome for Lebanon's President Aoun – video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:15

Hezbollah and Amal call for protest in Beirut on Wednesday to reject cabinet decisions on arms

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:01

Israel signals readiness to scale back military presence if Lebanon moves to disarm Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

Amal and Hezbollah postpone planned protest scheduled for Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:14

Hezbollah’s Naim Qassem says Lebanon must keep weapons to defend sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:16

Lebanese Army arrests suspect linked to killing of Pascal Sleiman

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

US Congressman praises Lebanese reforms, urges continued support for army

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Syrian President calls for "new page" in ties with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:40

Iran's Quds Force official rejects Hezbollah disarmament plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More