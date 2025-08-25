News
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
News Bulletin Reports
25-08-2025 | 12:57
2
min
More than nine months after the ceasefire, Israel widens presence along Lebanon border
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian
Anyone visiting the devastated southern border villages, or those where residents have partially returned, can see that the Israeli occupation is expanding its outposts and buffer zones instead of withdrawing.
While the Lebanese army and UNIFIL work to dismantle Hezbollah facilities south of the Litani River under the ceasefire agreement, Israel is moving in the opposite direction, expanding its occupation and isolating more territory.
On February 18, 2025, when Israel withdrew from most villages, five positions remained occupied: Labbouneh hills, Jabal Blat, Jal al-Deir, Dawawir, and the Hamames hill, along with three buffer zones in Dhayra, the Odaisseh-Kfarkela road, and Bastra farm.
Together with previously disputed points along the Blue Line and breaches of the technical fence, these areas amounted to about 11.5 square kilometers of Lebanese land.
More than nine months after the ceasefire agreement, Israel’s presence in southern Lebanon has expanded.
In Kfarkela, a new outpost has been established; on the edges of Odaisseh, Israeli forces set up a new position on Tel al-Mahafir; and in Aita al-Shaab, the Hadab site, once used by the Lebanese army, is now under Israeli control.
At the Dawawir point between Markaba and Houla, Israel has expanded its works, as well as at the Hamames hill.
Between Shebaa and Kfarchouba, Israel recently created a new buffer zone by dropping leaflets and marking off a “red area” where entry is prohibited—land that is vital for shepherds, beekeepers, and farmers from the two towns.
With this expansion and additional border points now off-limits, the territory occupied by Israel has grown to more than 14 square kilometers.
Balance of US security plan: Netanyahu ties Lebanon-Syria proposal to disarming Hezbollah
