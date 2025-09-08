News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Conversations with Ricardo Karam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
21
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
08-09-2025 | 13:00
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
Report by Edmond Sassine, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
Lebanese security forces seized eight million captagon pills hidden in a warehouse in northern Lebanon, marking one of the country's largest drug busts in recent months.
The Internal Security Forces (ISF)'s anti-narcotics bureau raided a storage facility in the town of Bakhaoun in the Danniyeh region, where the drugs were being prepared for packaging and export. The warehouse was located beneath a house under renovation belonging to a man identified by A.S., who was arrested along with an accomplice from the Sh. family, police said.
Investigators said the shipment had been received in northern Lebanon before being transferred to Bakhaoun for smuggling abroad.
According to information obtained by LBCI, Saudi Arabia had intercepted a previous shipment of narcotics and shared intelligence about preparations for another disguised consignment, prompting Lebanese authorities to act.
Officials are working to determine whether the seized pills originated in Lebanon or were smuggled from Syria. The suspects and the confiscated drugs were transferred to Beirut for a central investigation under the supervision of Prosecutor General Judge Jamal Al-Hajjar.
The Bakhaoun municipality stressed that the operation was an isolated incident, holding the individuals involved fully responsible.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Captagon
Shipment
Drug
Seizure
Lebanon
Next
Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
News Bulletin Reports
2025-07-01
Drug shipment: Lebanon foils smuggling of five million Captagon pills bound for Saudi Arabia via Syria
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
Riad Salameh released on the largest bail in Lebanon's history
0
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
Middle East News
2025-06-28
Major drug bust on Syrian-Lebanese border: 500,000 captagon pills seized
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-09
Lebanon's drug cartels under siege: Authorities take down leading drug dealers
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-09
Lebanon's drug cartels under siege: Authorities take down leading drug dealers
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2025-06-28
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel
World News
2025-06-28
Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-21
21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-21
21 countries sign joint statement condemning Israel's West Bank settlement project: UK
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-12
Electricity solutions in Lebanon: Will four decades of power shortages come to an end?
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Lebanon News
2025-09-05
Army plan aims to contain weapons nationwide, prevent transfers between regions
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
Lebanon News
05:59
Israeli airstrikes hit western Lebanon mountain ranges near Hermel
2
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
Lebanon News
04:49
US source to LBCI: No truth to claims of dropping Barrack paper, coordination with Ortagus ongoing
3
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
06:24
Israeli army strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon’s Bekaa region, claims Avichay Adraee
4
World News
03:29
Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports
World News
03:29
Two officers killed in attack at police station in Turkey's Izmir: Reports
5
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
Lebanon News
06:07
Speaker Berri leaves Baabda Palace after meeting Aoun, says ‘everything is fine’
6
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
Lebanon News
10:40
Health Ministry: Israeli airstrikes on Bekaa and Hermel kill five, wound five
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Captagon shipment disrupted: Largest drug seizure in northern Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
Lebanon News
06:43
Lebanon’s Health Ministry announces inspection results for food supplement factory
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More