Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order

Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025 | 12:06
Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order
Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order

The Israeli military said it hit a residential tower in Gaza City on Sunday after issuing two evacuation warnings, while the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency reported no immediate casualties.

"The Israeli military struck a high-rise building that was used by Hamas in the area of Gaza City," the military said in a statement referring to Al-Roya Tower, saying it had been used "to monitor the location of... troops in the area."

AFP

Israel Gaza War Updates 

Middle East News

Israel-Gaza War Updates

Israel

Gaza City

Hamas

Al-Roya Tower

