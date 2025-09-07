Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order

The Israeli military said it hit a residential tower in Gaza City on Sunday after issuing two evacuation warnings, while the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency reported no immediate casualties.



"The Israeli military struck a high-rise building that was used by Hamas in the area of Gaza City," the military said in a statement referring to Al-Roya Tower, saying it had been used "to monitor the location of... troops in the area."



AFP



