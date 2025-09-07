News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order
Israel-Gaza War Updates
07-09-2025 | 12:06
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli army says it hit another high-rise in Gaza City after evacuation order
The Israeli military said it hit a residential tower in Gaza City on Sunday after issuing two evacuation warnings, while the Palestinian territory's civil defense agency reported no immediate casualties.
"The Israeli military struck a high-rise building that was used by Hamas in the area of Gaza City," the military said in a statement referring to Al-Roya Tower, saying it had been used "to monitor the location of... troops in the area."
AFP
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Israel
Gaza City
Hamas
Al-Roya Tower
Next
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel strike destroys another Gaza City high-rise: Witnesses
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-06
Israel issues evacuation warning ahead of strike on Gaza City high-rise
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27
Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-27
Israeli army says 'evacuation of Gaza City is inevitable'
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-09-05
Israel army says will target Gaza City high-rises 'in coming days'
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:48
Israel's military spokesperson issues evacuation warning for residents in Gaza City
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
Israel-Gaza War Updates
04:17
Israeli FM says Gaza war could end if hostages released, Hamas lay down arms
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:27
Israeli army reports two 'projectiles' launched from Gaza Strip
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
Lebanon News
2025-08-15
MEA advises passengers of travel disruptions due to Air Canada strike on August 16
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
0
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
0
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Voter turnout in South Lebanon municipal elections reaches 7.31% by 10 a.m.
Lebanon News
2025-05-24
Voter turnout in South Lebanon municipal elections reaches 7.31% by 10 a.m.
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2025-08-31
LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
Lebanon News
2025-08-29
Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
Lebanon News
2025-08-28
US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
Lebanon News
2025-08-26
US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23
40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones
0
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
Lebanon News
2025-08-17
President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
Lebanon News
2025-07-15
Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault
0
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2025-07-01
Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
Lebanon News
07:17
US envoy, top admiral assess southern Lebanon border by army helicopter
2
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
Lebanon News
07:08
US envoy Morgan Ortagus arrives in Beirut
3
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
World News
04:37
Pope officially declares Italian teen Carlo Acutis a saint
4
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
Lebanon News
05:49
FM Rajji thanks France for UNIFIL renewal, Paris pledges support for army and reconstruction plans
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
12:56
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
6
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
14:04
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Connectivity crisis: Damage to Red Sea undersea cables slows global traffic
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
As criticism grows, Israel faces multiple fronts amid Gaza war escalation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More