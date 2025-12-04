News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ahmar Bel Khat Al Areed
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Bekaa
10
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
16
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details
News Bulletin Reports
04-12-2025 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Following Naqoura mechanism session, Lebanon's Simon Karam briefs leaders on talks with Israeli side—the details
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar
Hours after the mechanism session held in Naqoura, the head of the Lebanese delegation, former Ambassador Simon Karam, briefed President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on his direct discussions with the head of the Israeli delegation, National Security Council member Uri Reznik.
The talks were divided into two parts — expanded and then bilateral — both held with U.S. participation through Morgan Ortagus.
While Baabda and the Grand Serail insist on keeping the deliberations confidential, sources following the matter said the meeting was general and that a second round will be held on the 19th of December.
As for the significance of including a civilian in the session:
At the height of Israeli threats of a devastating war, Lebanon managed to absorb or blunt the impact of that pressure.
It also secured a path toward the next round, which will focus on security arrangements along the border — ensuring that, in addition to the technical aspects handled by the army, the talks consider measures that guarantee the security of both countries and allow discussion of issues beyond U.N. Resolution 1701, such as border demarcation and detainees.
Information obtained by LBCI indicates that additional civilian representatives may be added to future mechanism meetings depending on the files under discussion.
What Lebanon undertook in the mechanism track aligns with what Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has said about Lebanon’s openness to allowing U.S. and French forces — through the mechanism — to verify on the ground the implementation of arms control measures whenever they have concerns or doubts.
This does not mean a U.S. or French military deployment in Lebanon, nor foreign armies taking over the duties of the Lebanese Army. Salam’s point was to underscore the transparency of the military’s work and that Lebanon has nothing to hide.
According to Lebanese sources, the committee has broad room for maneuver.
Previous reconnaissance tours carried out by U.S. officers along the border were limited to inspecting military units or conducting field visits.
They never extended to verifying military operations conducted by the Lebanese Army — such as destroying depots or seizing weapons — since coordination occurred through reports presented during mechanism meetings.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
Middle East News
Naqoura
mechanism
session,
Lebanon's
Simon
Karam
briefs
leaders
talks
Israeli
side—the
details
Next
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Lebanon-Israel talks in Naqoura mark diplomatic turning point—the details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-07
Lebanon visit: US general and envoy push to revive ceasefire mechanism — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Egypt's FM affirms support for Lebanon's stability following meeting with President Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-11-26
Egypt's FM affirms support for Lebanon's stability following meeting with President Aoun
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Hezbollah, Houthis briefly labeled terrorists in Iraq, prompt backlash against PM Sudani
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Simon Karam at Naqoura: A new moment in Lebanon’s long history of border diplomacy
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?
News Bulletin Reports
2025-12-03
Can Lebanon’s political shift—and Simon Karam’s role—reset negotiations with Israel?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
Lebanon News
2025-10-10
Syrian FM arrives in Beirut for first official visit since fall of Assad regime
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
Lebanon News
2025-12-03
Israeli Economy Minister: Lebanon must disarm Hezbollah before economic talks
0
World News
2025-11-11
US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30
World News
2025-11-11
US Democratic president would re-enter Paris agreement 'without hesitation': Newsom at COP30
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Israel halts aid shipments into Gaza: Security official
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-19
Israel halts aid shipments into Gaza: Security official
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV urges leaders to hear their people’s cry for peace, singles out Lebanon (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut waterfront, Pope Leo XIV rides through cheering crowds (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
At Beirut Port, Pope Leo XIV offers silent prayer for blast victims (video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-02
Pope Leo XIV opens hospital visit with Arabic ’Sabah el-kheir’ — Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV tells Lebanese youth Lebanon’s future ‘is in your hands’; watch full speech here
0
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
Lebanon News
2025-12-01
Pope Leo XIV moved by youth turnout in Bkerke: Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
Lebanon News
07:11
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of Jbaa and Mahrouna, South Lebanon: Avichay Adraee
2
Middle East News
04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
Middle East News
04:19
Iraq freezes funds of Hezbollah and Houthis: Official gazette
3
Lebanon News
08:29
Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video
Lebanon News
08:29
Israel targets Jbaa and Mahrouna in South Lebanon following evacuation warning—Video
4
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli airstrikes target Mjadel and Baraachit in South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
Lebanon News
06:33
US Ambassador Issa commends Lebanon's unity and progress toward peaceful regional engagement
6
Lebanon News
13:23
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
Lebanon News
13:23
Sources to LBCI: Army Commander presents operations report to Cabinet, says first phase of plan nearing completion
7
Lebanon News
11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
Lebanon News
11:08
Telecommunications Minister Charles Hajj: Final report on southern Litani to be released next month
8
Lebanon News
07:38
Iran’s FM invites Lebanese counterpart to Tehran for talks on bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:38
Iran’s FM invites Lebanese counterpart to Tehran for talks on bilateral relations
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More