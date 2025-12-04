Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



Hours after the mechanism session held in Naqoura, the head of the Lebanese delegation, former Ambassador Simon Karam, briefed President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on his direct discussions with the head of the Israeli delegation, National Security Council member Uri Reznik.



The talks were divided into two parts — expanded and then bilateral — both held with U.S. participation through Morgan Ortagus.



While Baabda and the Grand Serail insist on keeping the deliberations confidential, sources following the matter said the meeting was general and that a second round will be held on the 19th of December.



As for the significance of including a civilian in the session:



At the height of Israeli threats of a devastating war, Lebanon managed to absorb or blunt the impact of that pressure.



It also secured a path toward the next round, which will focus on security arrangements along the border — ensuring that, in addition to the technical aspects handled by the army, the talks consider measures that guarantee the security of both countries and allow discussion of issues beyond U.N. Resolution 1701, such as border demarcation and detainees.



Information obtained by LBCI indicates that additional civilian representatives may be added to future mechanism meetings depending on the files under discussion.



What Lebanon undertook in the mechanism track aligns with what Prime Minister Nawaf Salam has said about Lebanon’s openness to allowing U.S. and French forces — through the mechanism — to verify on the ground the implementation of arms control measures whenever they have concerns or doubts.



This does not mean a U.S. or French military deployment in Lebanon, nor foreign armies taking over the duties of the Lebanese Army. Salam’s point was to underscore the transparency of the military’s work and that Lebanon has nothing to hide.



According to Lebanese sources, the committee has broad room for maneuver.



Previous reconnaissance tours carried out by U.S. officers along the border were limited to inspecting military units or conducting field visits.



They never extended to verifying military operations conducted by the Lebanese Army — such as destroying depots or seizing weapons — since coordination occurred through reports presented during mechanism meetings.