New Naqoura talks: Israel pursues dual military and diplomatic tracks

Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



As Lebanon and Israel prepare for a new round of negotiations in Naqoura, Israel is advancing a two-pronged approach to the Lebanese file: a military track aimed at continuing its operations against Hezbollah to disarm the group, and a diplomatic track focused on future political, economic, and civil arrangements with Lebanon through the mechanism committee.



According to information circulated in diplomatic channels, Washington is pushing to prioritize the diplomatic path and has asked Israel to reduce its military presence in Lebanon.



However, Israel responded that it will remain in the five positions it continues to occupy until Hezbollah's weapons are fully withdrawn.



While there has been no official reaction from Israel to the Lebanese prime minister’s announcement accepting U.S. and French verification of Lebanon’s disarmament plan in the south, security and military officials in Israel argued that the first step to securing the border is the establishment of a buffer zone.



Ahead of the second round of direct talks, Israel’s military and security institutions are continuing preparations for potential escalation.



At the same time, some Israeli analysts say the discussions in Naqoura could lay the groundwork for broader negotiations, with expected proposals on economic cooperation in agriculture, technology, transportation, and infrastructure, as well as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean and securing energy fields and shipping routes.



Israeli reports say Tel Aviv seeks progress with the Lebanese government regardless of its dealings with Hezbollah, and it is also looking to benefit from the return of displaced southern residents to their towns.



One Israeli official told local media that Israel is examining mechanisms to facilitate the return of these residents, many of whom are Christians, arguing that their presence could create demographic “balance” in areas where some Shiite residents are viewed as supportive of Hezbollah, according to his claim.