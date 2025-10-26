Austrian chancellor rejects talk of Israel Eurovision ban

Austria's Chancellor Christian Stocker has firmly rejected any suggestion of banning Israel from the Eurovision Song Contest as his country prepares to host the next edition of the competition in 2026.



"I would consider it a fatal mistake to exclude Israel," Stocker was quoted as saying in an interview with German news agency dpa published on Sunday, Austria's National Day.



"Based on our history alone, I would never be in favor of that," he added, in reference to Austria's shared responsibility for crimes committed during the Holocaust in World War Two.





Reuters