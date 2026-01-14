Iran committing mass unlawful killings 'on unprecedented scale:' Amnesty International

14-01-2026 | 14:24
Iran committing mass unlawful killings 'on unprecedented scale:' Amnesty International
0min
Iran committing mass unlawful killings 'on unprecedented scale:' Amnesty International

Iranian authorities have committed mass unlawful killings "on an unprecedented scale" in their crackdown on protesters, Amnesty International said on Wednesday, citing verified video evidence and eyewitness reports.

"Security forces positioned on the streets and rooftops, including of residential buildings, mosques and police stations, have repeatedly fired rifles and shotguns loaded with metal pellets, targeting unarmed protesters frequently in their heads and torsos," the UK-based group said in a statement.

It denounced a "coordinated nationwide escalation" in the security forces' use of lethal force against protesters since January 8, when mass protests erupted and an internet shutdown came into force.

AFP

LBCI Previous

