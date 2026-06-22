Switzerland talks open dual-track framework linking Iran nuclear file and Lebanon ceasefire mechanism: The details

Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Mariella Succar



A first round of U.S.–Iran negotiations was held in Switzerland following the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the two countries. The talks reportedly focused on two main tracks.



The first track concerns Iran’s nuclear program, financial assets, and broader economic issues. Negotiations on this file are ongoing, alongside discussions on establishing a mechanism to monitor the Strait of Hormuz.



The second track concerns Lebanon and is also continuing, with a concrete step reportedly taken toward creating a dedicated coordination mechanism to prevent clashes between Hezbollah and Israel. The proposed mechanism would include the United States, Qatar, Iran, and Lebanon.



The formation of this committee and the consolidation of a ceasefire were central to phone calls received on Monday by Lebanese President Joseph Aoun from U.S. Vice President JD Vance, senior adviser to the U.S. president Jared Kushner, and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani.



According to LBCI sources, Aoun responded positively to the idea of forming the committee, provided it would effectively lead to a lasting ceasefire.



The discussions also addressed the need for an Israeli withdrawal from occupied territories in southern Lebanon.



President Aoun later informed Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam of the content of the calls.



Sources familiar with the talks said there is no contradiction between the Switzerland track and a separate Washington-led process involving Lebanon and Israel under U.S. sponsorship.



They added that the idea of forming the mechanism was discussed at the highest levels of the U.S. administration in Washington, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who continues to oversee the Lebanon file.



Sources also highlighted a key role played by Qatar in coordination with Saudi Arabia, noting that Doha is expected to serve as a link between Beirut, Tehran, and Washington.



Meanwhile, the United States is handling coordination with Israel, while Israel is still setting security conditions regarding any withdrawal from positions in southern Lebanon.



In conclusion, the sources said Lebanon is not at a single negotiating table, but rather part of multiple parallel tracks involving discussions about it and discussions with it. Ultimately, Lebanese citizens, according to the sources, seek only one outcome: a lasting ceasefire and no return to war.

