Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain

News Bulletin Reports
07-07-2026 | 12:09
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Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain
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Lebanon’s framework agreement moves from talks to action — but obstacles remain

Report by Nada Andraos, English adaptation by Mariella Succar

The framework agreement is entering a new phase, with U.S. Gen. Joseph Clearfield expected to arrive in Beirut in the coming days.

His arrival is expected to mark the first practical step toward launching what is known as the model areas plan, with Lebanon hoping the U.S. presence will serve as an effective guarantee to push Israel to fulfill its commitments, particularly the withdrawal from occupied areas.

However, the first phase has not yet begun. According to military sources, the Lebanese army is still awaiting a clear decision from the Cabinet authorizing it to implement the mechanism agreed upon with the United States and Israel.

The first phase includes the areas of Zawtar El Gharbiyeh, Froun and Ghandouriyeh. Implementation will be carried out by units already deployed in southern Lebanon, including brigades and intervention regiments, while the army command has confirmed its full readiness.

However, the obstacle is not limited to the government decision. Implementation also requires Hezbollah’s approval for a withdrawal from the areas where the mechanism will begin.

Meanwhile, informed sources said Lebanon remains committed to keeping negotiations with Israel in Washington and rejects moving them to Rome, noting that the Lebanese side has not officially been informed of any change to the location of the talks.

In Beirut, President Joseph Aoun is closely following the developments. He said the time has come to begin implementing some provisions of the framework agreement, while condemning the continued Israeli attacks on civilians in the south.

Aoun said targeting residential areas and causing casualties undermine efforts to establish stability. He called on the United States and friendly countries to pressure Israel to respect the ceasefire, following the killing of four civilians in an Israeli strike on Nabatieh al-Fawqa, including Esperanza Ghandour, the principal of the Youssef Chmeitoun Public School.

Politically, the president’s position was clear: Lebanon will not accept anyone negotiating on its behalf.

For Aoun, state sovereignty begins with the independence of its political decisions, and any party attempting to negotiate on behalf of the state would effectively undermine that sovereignty.

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