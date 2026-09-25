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Russia considering stance on peace talks after Ukrainian attacks: Putin
World News
25-09-2026 | 13:54
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Russia considering stance on peace talks after Ukrainian attacks: Putin
Russia is considering its stance on whether to resume direct negotiations with Ukraine following recent Ukrainian attacks on its territory, President Vladimir Putin said Friday.
"On proposals to resume negotiations, yes, they are all on the table, and it is all possible -- but after everything they've done, we will give careful thought to what steps we need to take in response," Putin said.
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