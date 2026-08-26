The Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces has been dissolved, the armed militant group's leader said on Tuesday, a major step in the integration plan agreed on earlier this year with the Islamist-led government in Damascus.



"We announce today the end of the mission of the Syrian Democratic Forces and announce with full responsibility its dissolution as an independent military force," SDF commander Mazloum Abdi said in ⁠a televised speech.



The government and the group, which helped defeat the Islamic State with U.S. backing and held parts of northern and eastern Syria, agreed in January to a phased integration of Kurdish fighters into the state, a plan Washington called a "historic milestone."



The deal came shortly after government forces under President Ahmed al-Sharaa launched a lightning offensive in January, taking swathes of the ⁠areas the SDF held.







Reuters