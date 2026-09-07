In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh

News Bulletin Reports
07-09-2026 | 12:50
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In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
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In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh

Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi  

The descendants of the Farhat family never imagined that all that would remain of their loved ones would be a piece of clothing, left behind to testify that they had once been there.

In the rubble, the scale of the destruction is reflected not only in the shattered remains of the building but also in children’s notebooks belonging to those who are no longer alive and photographs of loved ones who are now buried together.

The town of Kfar Roummane in South Lebanon endured a deadly night after Israeli aircraft struck a three-story building in the early hours of Monday without warning, killing an entire family, according to the report.

At least six children and an infant were among those killed, the report said.

The large amount of debris covering the victims complicated rescue efforts, which continued for hours as emergency teams searched through the wreckage.

A short distance away, Hassan narrowly escaped death when an Israeli missile struck his vehicle. His father was shown lifting the remains of the car, which was burned in the attack. Hassan survived the strike, according to the report.

Monday’s attacks also targeted civilians in nearby areas, with the strikes carried out under the stated justification that Hezbollah facilities were present in the targeted locations.

In the neighboring town of Deir al-Zahrani, Abbas was sleeping with his wife, their four children and his elderly mother when the family received an Israeli warning ordering them to evacuate the building.

The family woke to phone calls from relatives warning them of the danger. Barely 20 minutes passed between the evacuation warning and the strike, according to the report.

The Nabatieh district is experiencing some of its most difficult days as the escalation expands and attacks continue across the area.

The central part of Nabatieh city has again come under attack, while state institutions have also been targeted, most recently the Finance Ministry building, according to the report.

The renewed strikes have triggered a broad wave of displacement and forced government offices in the city to close for two days.

If the escalation continues, authorities may decide to relocate official documents to safer locations in coordination with the Lebanese army, the report said.

Lebanon News

News Bulletin Reports

South Lebanon

Israel

Strikes

Kill

Family

Kfar Roummane

Escalation

Nabatieh

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