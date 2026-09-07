News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nightly News Bulletin
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
28
o
Metn
28
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
North
28
o
South
27
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
07-09-2026 | 12:50
High views
Share
Share
3
min
In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
Report by Lara El Hachem, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi
The descendants of the Farhat family never imagined that all that would remain of their loved ones would be a piece of clothing, left behind to testify that they had once been there.
In the rubble, the scale of the destruction is reflected not only in the shattered remains of the building but also in children’s notebooks belonging to those who are no longer alive and photographs of loved ones who are now buried together.
The town of Kfar Roummane in South Lebanon endured a deadly night after Israeli aircraft struck a three-story building in the early hours of Monday without warning, killing an entire family, according to the report.
At least six children and an infant were among those killed, the report said.
The large amount of debris covering the victims complicated rescue efforts, which continued for hours as emergency teams searched through the wreckage.
A short distance away, Hassan narrowly escaped death when an Israeli missile struck his vehicle. His father was shown lifting the remains of the car, which was burned in the attack. Hassan survived the strike, according to the report.
Monday’s attacks also targeted civilians in nearby areas, with the strikes carried out under the stated justification that Hezbollah facilities were present in the targeted locations.
In the neighboring town of Deir al-Zahrani, Abbas was sleeping with his wife, their four children and his elderly mother when the family received an Israeli warning ordering them to evacuate the building.
The family woke to phone calls from relatives warning them of the danger. Barely 20 minutes passed between the evacuation warning and the strike, according to the report.
The Nabatieh district is experiencing some of its most difficult days as the escalation expands and attacks continue across the area.
The central part of Nabatieh city has again come under attack, while state institutions have also been targeted, most recently the Finance Ministry building, according to the report.
The renewed strikes have triggered a broad wave of displacement and forced government offices in the city to close for two days.
If the escalation continues, authorities may decide to relocate official documents to safer locations in coordination with the Lebanese army, the report said.
Lebanon News
News Bulletin Reports
South Lebanon
Israel
Strikes
Kill
Family
Kfar Roummane
Escalation
Nabatieh
Next
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-15
Hezbollah blames Netanyahu for escalation after strikes kill 11 in south Lebanon
Lebanon News
2026-08-15
Hezbollah blames Netanyahu for escalation after strikes kill 11 in south Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2026-09-06
Southern Lebanon bears the scars of Israeli strikes: Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh hit hard — footage
Lebanon News
2026-09-06
Southern Lebanon bears the scars of Israeli strikes: Kfar Roummane, Nabatieh hit hard — footage
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-15
Six killed, two injured in airstrike in southern Lebanon as displacement reported in Nabatieh
Lebanon News
2026-08-15
Six killed, two injured in airstrike in southern Lebanon as displacement reported in Nabatieh
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-06
Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-06
Israel continues strikes in South Lebanon as investigation probes cause of Majdal Zoun incident
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-06
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-06
Israel weighs army redeployment in Lebanon as ‘Gray Line’ plan emerges
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
News Bulletin Reports
2026-09-04
Who are the 12 Lebanese Jews at the heart of Netanyahu’s detainee deal?
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Lebanon cancels official baccalaureate exams, adopts school grades
Lebanon News
2026-06-25
Lebanon cancels official baccalaureate exams, adopts school grades
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria
Lebanon News
2026-07-08
Four killed, 17 injured in bus crash involving Lebanese pilgrims in Syria
0
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-04
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2026-08-04
As direct talks with Lebanon resume, Israel lays groundwork for prolonged southern presence: The details
0
Lebanon News
2026-03-25
Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador
Lebanon News
2026-03-25
Amal Movement urges reversal of decision to expel Iranian ambassador
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
Lebanon News
2026-08-06
Lebanon-Israel talks: delegations arrive at US Embassy in Rome — Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-07-24
Residents begin returning to Zawtar el-Gharbiyeh, southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
Lebanon News
2026-07-20
Slotkin to LBCI: Lebanese army needs resources to confront Hezbollah, $36 million request submitted for special forces
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon’s ambassador to Washington: trilateral framework agreement first step toward restoring sovereignty
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Rubio on Lebanon-Israel framework agreement: 'beginning of the beginning,' more work needed
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-26
Lebanon, Israel sign trilateral framework agreement after Washington talks attended by Rubio: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
Lebanon News
2026-06-20
Israeli strikes renew on Choukine, Maifadoun, and Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon: Video
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
Lebanon News
2026-06-19
Massive Israeli strikes hit South Lebanon under ceasefire conditions
0
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Lebanon News
2026-06-16
Trump criticizes Israel’s Lebanon campaign, says war has gone on ‘too long’ and floats Syria role in conflict
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on southern village killed 11
Lebanon News
02:27
Lebanon state media says Israeli strikes on southern village killed 11
2
Lebanon News
09:33
Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:33
Two Israeli soldiers wounded as military says Hezbollah fighter killed in southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
06:22
Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
Lebanon News
06:22
Aoun, UAE president discuss southern Lebanon, expanding economic ties
4
Lebanon News
06:58
Lebanon seeks renewed UN backing as Rajji addresses Arab League
Lebanon News
06:58
Lebanon seeks renewed UN backing as Rajji addresses Arab League
5
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
Lebanon News
09:58
Lebanese Health Ministry says Israeli attacks kill 27, injure 69 in Lebanon over three days
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Israel plans demolition of Ali al-Taher hill as it expands operations in South Lebanon
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
In South Lebanon: Israel strikes kill family in Kfar Roummane as escalation deepens in Nabatieh
8
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
What comes after UNIFIL? Lebanon weighs new options to monitor pilot zones
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More