Report by Bassam Abou Zeid, English adaptation by Karine Keuchkerian



In Beirut’s southern suburbs, the state appears unable to contain armed clashes over a dispute at Van Parking Lot No. 4. Yet it is expected to resolve far bigger issues, from establishing a state monopoly on weapons to determining UNIFIL’s future and, potentially, the fate of the entire region.



The problem is not Parking Lot No. 4. It is that Lebanon continues to speak of taking major decisions while struggling to resolve even the smallest disputes. More strikingly, some still expect the state to take critical positions, make historic decisions, and deliver lasting solutions.



Beyond political speeches, official statements and televised displays of resolve, two key factors are expected to shape the next phase. Neither is in Beirut.



The first is in Israel. Under the scenarios currently being discussed, the direction of events could depend on whether Gadi Eisenkot succeeds in forming a government or Benjamin Netanyahu remains in power. In other words, Lebanon is not only waiting to see what its own government will do; it is also watching developments in Israel to determine what comes next at home.



The second factor is in Washington. The United States is approaching UNIFIL’s future as part of broader calculations that extend beyond Lebanon.



When the U.S. makes its decision, negotiations will not be put on hold to assess the outcome of the latest dialogue session in Beirut, if one takes place. Nor will the United States wait for a condemnation statement, a strongly worded position, or another meeting ending with the familiar announcement that "the atmosphere was positive."



Washington is negotiating with major players, while Israel is weighing its options. Meanwhile, Lebanon remains focused on the anticipated dialogue sessions and the statements that will follow. The result is more dialogue, competing positions and shifting political red lines, while the key decisions continue to be made elsewhere.



The irony is that every political side in Lebanon acts as though it holds the key to a solution, even as the decisions shaping the country's future are being discussed beyond its borders. The parties can disagree over weapons, engage in dialogue and debate UNIFIL’s future, but the final decisions are not necessarily in their hands.



While Lebanon waits for decisions on the major issues, one question remains: If the state cannot resolve a dispute over a van parking lot, how can it determine the fate of an entire country?