Report by Amal Shehadeh, English adaptation by Yasmine Jaroudi



Israeli President Isaac Herzog began receiving the nominations of parties that won seats in the parliamentary elections on Wednesday afternoon, as consultations got underway to determine who would be tasked with forming the next government.



Herzog's consultations with party leaders began just hours after Democrats won in the U.S. midterm elections. The opposition, led by Gadi Eisenkot, seized on the Republicans' losses under President Donald Trump to launch an attack on Benjamin Netanyahu, holding him responsible for damaging Israel's reputation and standing in the United States.



Netanyahu had previously received Trump's backing during the Knesset election campaign.



The repercussions of the developments in Washington are expected by Israelis to affect several fronts on which Tel Aviv is engaged, particularly Gaza and Iran, following years of Trump supporting most of Netanyahu's decisions.



On the Iranian front, Israelis are considering two possible scenarios.



The first is that Trump could use the remaining period to launch an intensive military operation against Iran, seeking to achieve a breakthrough and declare victory before facing greater scrutiny and pressure from a Democratic-controlled Congress.



The second is that he could accelerate diplomatic efforts with Tehran to reach an agreement that would allow the war to end and the United States to withdraw, under the argument that Washington has achieved its objectives.



On the Lebanese front, Israel delivered a message through fire in the Marjayoun district, targeting two people riding a motorcycle. The message, in short, signals further threats.



Amid these competing scenarios, attention is turning to the Israeli presidential residence and whether Herzog will succeed in tasking either Benjamin Netanyahu or Gadi Eisenkot with forming the government, or whether he will have to hold another round of consultations before reaching a decision.