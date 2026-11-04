Elon Musk jokes about GOP election defeat after spending record sums on party

Tech billionaire Elon Musk joked on Wednesday about Republicans' defeat in U.S. midterm elections after spending hundreds of millions of dollars to help the party.



"Guess my election-interfering space lasers didn't work this time," Musk, who contributed nearly half a billion dollars to Republican political efforts, said on X.



Democrats seized control of the U.S. Congress on Tuesday, capturing both the Senate and House of Representatives.



AFP