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Trump says will respect US midterm results 'if they're honest'
World News
27-10-2026 | 12:10
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Trump says will respect US midterm results 'if they're honest'
President Donald Trump said Tuesday he would respect the results of next week's U.S. midterms "if they're honest elections," in a fresh hint at baseless claims of mass voter fraud.
Speaking as he headed to Texas to campaign, Trump added that he would work with Democrats if Republicans lose control of Congress but warned that as president he had a "strong" veto on legislation.
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United States
Donald Trump
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