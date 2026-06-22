Samy Gemayel: No liberation, reconstruction or economic recovery as long as Hezbollah weapons remain in Lebanon

Lebanon News
22-06-2026 | 10:15
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Samy Gemayel: No liberation, reconstruction or economic recovery as long as Hezbollah weapons remain in Lebanon
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Samy Gemayel: No liberation, reconstruction or economic recovery as long as Hezbollah weapons remain in Lebanon

Lebanese Kataeb Party leader and MP Samy Gemayel said that Lebanon will not achieve liberation, the return of displaced people, reconstruction, or economic revival as long as “militia weapons” remain present in the country.

He said that the continued presence of Hezbollah’s weapons is the main obstacle preventing Lebanon from returning to a path of recovery and restoring state sovereignty.

Gemayel added that Iran has brought Lebanon into the U.S.–Iran negotiations because it wants to keep what he described as a “card,” accusing Tehran of never having protected Lebanon and of seeking to preserve Hezbollah’s military capabilities for future use.

He said that what Iran is attempting through the memorandum of understanding (MoU) is to maintain its influence in Lebanon rather than safeguard the country itself.

On domestic affairs, Gemayel stressed that the Lebanese army now carries a political responsibility as well, calling for the demonstration of a functioning state that does not only speak but acts.

He also said Lebanon has paid a much higher price in the conflict than Iran, referring to remarks he attributed to Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf.

Gemayel further questioned Iran’s involvement in regional conflicts, saying it is defending its own interests rather than bearing costs for others.

He warned that Lebanon’s Shiite community is living through one of the most difficult periods in its history, adding, “For what purpose?”

He concluded by saying this period should mark “the end of sorrow,” rejecting any return to past conflicts and emphasizing unity among sovereigntists.

Gemayel also called for putting aside fears of Syrian intervention, noting statements by Syrian officials that the Syrian army would not enter Lebanon, and urged allowing ongoing U.S.–Iran and Lebanon–Israel negotiations to proceed.

Lebanon News

Gemayel:

liberation,

reconstruction

economic

recovery

Hezbollah

weapons

remain

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