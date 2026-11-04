Kremlin hopes Trump will continue 'peacemaking efforts' after midterm elections: Russian media

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04-11-2026 | 07:36
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Kremlin hopes Trump will continue &#39;peacemaking efforts&#39; after midterm elections: Russian media
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Kremlin hopes Trump will continue 'peacemaking efforts' after midterm elections: Russian media

Russia hopes that Donald Trump will continue his "peacemaking efforts" after the midterm elections, the Kremlin said Wednesday, following a sweeping victory for the Democrats that dealt a blow to the U.S. president.

"President Trump continues to exercise his powers. We sincerely hope that he will also continue his peacemaking efforts," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian journalist Alexander Yunashev in a video posted by the reporter.


AFP
 

World News

Kremlin

Trump

Midterm

Elections

Russia

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