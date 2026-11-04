Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset

World News
04-11-2026 | 00:46
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Texas Democrat Talarico says &#39;we defeated Goliath&#39; in US Senate upset
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Texas Democrat Talarico says 'we defeated Goliath' in US Senate upset

Democrat James Talarico said Tuesday that "we defeated Goliath" after winning a U.S. Senate seat over Texas attorney General Ken Paxton, a close ally of President Donald Trump who was heavily backed by tech billionaire Elon Musk.

"In this race, we went up against our own Goliaths. The richest man in the world, the most powerful man in the world, and the entire Washington, DC establishment," Talarico told a victory rally in the Texas capital, Austin.

AFP

World News

Democrat

Talarico

defeated

Goliath'

Senate

upset

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