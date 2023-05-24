The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

2023-05-24 | 01:20
The Democratic Gathering&#39;s firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh&#39;s candidacy
4min
The Democratic Gathering's firm stance: Rejecting Frangieh's candidacy

The intensity of the struggle to gain more votes to improve conditions is increasing, causing mental battles against their opponents.

However, a consensus is absent now, and no team can surpass the threshold of 65 votes.
 
The electoral scene is divided between two opposing teams: the Lebanese Forces, which holds about 45 votes, and Hezbollah and its allies, who nominate the head of the Marada Movement, Sleiman Frangieh, with approximately 45 votes. Around 38 votes stand in the middle, awaiting a regional keyword or internal consensus according to their conditions.

March 8 Alliance's sources and supporters of Frangieh's nomination suggest that the leader of the Progressive Socialist Party, Walid Jumblatt, and the Democratic Gathering may vote for Frangieh at a regional moment of distraction.

Meanwhile, Jumblatt's radar tries to pick up regional signals as he looks discomfortingly at the return of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's regime. Jumblatt expressed his dissatisfaction with Assad's presence at the Arab League Summit and conveyed it through a series of tweets on Twitter. The internal matter does not seem easy and may be even more complicated than Syria's return to the Arab League.

With all these developments, Jumblatt and the Democratic Gathering chose to position themselves in the opposition center without concessions to the "resistance" axis. The Democratic Gathering remains steadfast in its vote for the opposition candidate, MP Michel Moawad, and has moved to Plan B ahead of its fellow opposition members.

The decisive stance came from Jumblatt's father and head of the Democratic Gathering, MP Taymour Jumblatt, who called for consensus on a moderate president and not to proceed with the logic of challenge.

Democratic Gathering's sources insist on the independence of the stance of the Progressive Socialist Party and the deputies of the Democratic Gathering, who mock the possibility of electing Frangieh.

In addition, sources close to the Democratic Gathering clarify that the Democratic Gathering was clear from the beginning and during the meeting with a delegation from Hezbollah as it informed them of its rejection of Frangieh's nomination in this manner, and the stance remains firm, yesterday, today, and tomorrow, regarding his nomination.

The Democratic Gathering does not want to sever ties with political partners. It insists on refraining from taking any step that would provoke Christians, as a Christian cover is essential for the election of a president. In the context of ongoing dialogue, the Democratic Gathering keeps communication channels open with the Lebanese Forces and other opposition partners, but at the same time, engages in conversation with the other team from Hezbollah to Amal Movement and the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM).

The Democratic Gathering calls for avoiding rigid stances, as Frangieh cannot be elected under these circumstances, and it is certain that the deputies of the Democratic Gathering will not elect him, no matter the pressure and disturbance.

However, the discussion about Speaker Nabih Berri's influence on Jumblatt's decision is false. Friendship is one thing, and the selection of a president is a separate matter subject to conditions not available in Frangieh, such as independence.

From a Saudi perspective, the Democratic Gathering affirms the depth of its relations with the Kingdom and works towards restoring them to normal, but independence governs these relations. Saudi Ambassador Walid Bukhari was evident when he placed the issue of electing the president in the hands of Lebanese deputies.

Thus, Riyadh confirms its keenness on Lebanon's independence and not getting involved in complications. Jumblatt attempted to break through the crisis, especially after the Saudi stance, which is why he returned to his list, which includes prominent candidates such as Army Commander General Joseph Aoun, former Minister Jihad Azour, former MP Salah Honein, Shibli Malaat, former ambassador Tracy Chamoun, and candidate May Rihani.

In the upcoming days, Jumblatt's communications will be activated with the opposition, as well as with the FPM, Hezbollah, and Amal Movement, in order to settle on acceptable moderate figures for everyone, especially after the decision not to vote for a challenger candidate affiliated with any of the axes has been finalized.

Lebanon News

Press Highlights

Democratic Gathering

Firm

Stance

Rejecting

Sleiman Frangieh

Candidacy

Presidency

Elections

Lebanon

