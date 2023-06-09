Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor

Sports News
2023-06-09 | 09:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Paris on track for 2024 Olympics, says mayor

Paris is on time and on budget for the 2024 Olympics, the city's mayor said on Tuesday, dismissing concern expressed recently by a senior Olympics official.

"Look at all the previous Olympics and Paralympics around the world, one year before the Games, generally it's stressful and people are saying 'we'll never manage this'. Well, we're ready," mayor Anne Hidalgo told the France Inter radio station on Tuesday.

"We're on budget and we're on time."

During a visit to Paris on Monday, International Olympic Committee (IOC) official Pierre-Olivier Beckers, who is responsable for monitoring the Paris Games, voiced concern about the work needed to balance the budget.

French authorities chipped in another 111 million euros ($119 million) last December to take into account inflation, taking the overall budget to 4.48 billion euros.

Delays in signing major sponsorship deals, including with French luxury goods giant LVMH, has also left a major question mark about the finances of the event.

"There is still plenty of work to do," Beckers told reporters.

A provisional report from the French national auditor, revealed by Le Monde newspaper on Monday, said that "substantial uncertainties remain, notably for domestic partnerships." 

The Games have also become embroiled in a row over ticket pricing, with the high cost of attending many events leading to criticism of organisers amid a cost-of-living crisis in France. 
 
AFP

Sports News

Paris 2024

Olympics

On Track

Mayor

LBCI Next
Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
09:55

China's Liang and Li given lifetime snooker bans for match-fixing

LBCI
Sports News
09:26

After missing out on Messi, Saudis give Benzema gala welcome

LBCI
Sports News
09:13

Jokic and Murray dominate as Nuggets take 2-1 lead over Miami

LBCI
Sports News
08:37

Benzema says living in Muslim country key factor in Al-Ittihad move

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-17

When greed takes over: How pharmacies turned lifeline into profit game

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-03

From prey to prison: Unraveling the criminal network of Jahjah Jaafar

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:26

Presidential Elections 101: Unveiling Lebanon's Presidential elections’ history

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:49

The unknown outcome: The June 14 session and Jumblatt's ‘confrontation whistle’

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:59

Le Drian's mission: A French turn in approaching the Lebanese Presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:20

UNIFIL's Spokesperson urges effective coordination to maintain stability in Kfarchouba

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:42

Israeli forces launch smoke bombs in Kfarchouba amid escalating border tensions

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:09

UNIFIL Commander urges restraint to ease tensions near the Blue Line

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:47

Road-map for prosperity: Lebanon's participation in Iraq's "Road to Development" project

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:23

Beirut Governor orders sealing and closure of unauthorized public parking lots

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More