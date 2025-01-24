Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured

Sports News
2025-01-24 | 00:49
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured

Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing a grueling first set of his Australian Open semi-final to Alexander Zverev, leaving his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters on Friday.

The Serb's upper left leg was again heavily taped after he hurt it in the quarter-finals and he called time after going down 7-6 (7/5).

AFP
 

Sports News

​Novak Djokovic

Australian Open

Alexander Zverev

Sweden closes Mbappe rape inquiry on insufficient evidence
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-12

Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Sports News
2024-12-12

Sweden closes Mbappe rape inquiry on insufficient evidence

LBCI
Sports News
2024-12-11

Morocco, Spain, and Portugal announced as 2030 World Cup hosts, 2034 edition awarded to Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Sports News
2024-11-25

Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia

LBCI
Sports News
2024-11-22

Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-01-22

ICC issues arrest warrant for Libya judicial police chief

LBCI
World News
2025-01-22

Turkish and US FMs discuss importance of regional coordination

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-23

French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-22

Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-21

PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-16

Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-14

Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-13

LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-08

LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24

Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:19

Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:02

Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:16

Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:49

Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:00

PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:16

Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:29

Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More