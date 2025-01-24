Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured

Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing a grueling first set of his Australian Open semi-final to Alexander Zverev, leaving his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters on Friday.



The Serb's upper left leg was again heavily taped after he hurt it in the quarter-finals and he called time after going down 7-6 (7/5).



AFP