News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured
Sports News
2025-01-24 | 00:49
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Zverev into Australian Open final after Djokovic retires injured
Novak Djokovic retired injured after losing a grueling first set of his Australian Open semi-final to Alexander Zverev, leaving his bid for a record 25th Grand Slam crown in tatters on Friday.
The Serb's upper left leg was again heavily taped after he hurt it in the quarter-finals and he called time after going down 7-6 (7/5).
AFP
Sports News
Novak Djokovic
Australian Open
Alexander Zverev
Sweden closes Mbappe rape inquiry on insufficient evidence
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
Lebanon News
2025-01-12
Lebanese tennis player Hady Habib achieves historic victory and advances in Australian Open
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Sports News
2024-12-12
Sweden closes Mbappe rape inquiry on insufficient evidence
Sports News
2024-12-12
Sweden closes Mbappe rape inquiry on insufficient evidence
0
Sports News
2024-12-11
Morocco, Spain, and Portugal announced as 2030 World Cup hosts, 2034 edition awarded to Saudi Arabia
Sports News
2024-12-11
Morocco, Spain, and Portugal announced as 2030 World Cup hosts, 2034 edition awarded to Saudi Arabia
0
Sports News
2024-11-25
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
Sports News
2024-11-25
Lebanon wins 89-64 over Syria, qualifies for FIBA Asia Cup 2025 in Saudi Arabia
0
Sports News
2024-11-22
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
Sports News
2024-11-22
Lebanon defeats UAE 99-77 in FIBA Asia Cup 2025 Qualifiers, secures third win
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-01-22
ICC issues arrest warrant for Libya judicial police chief
Middle East News
2025-01-22
ICC issues arrest warrant for Libya judicial police chief
0
World News
2025-01-22
Turkish and US FMs discuss importance of regional coordination
World News
2025-01-22
Turkish and US FMs discuss importance of regional coordination
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
0
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
Lebanon News
2025-01-22
Lebanese army allows residents to return to southern villages
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
Lebanon News
2025-01-21
PM-designate Nawaf Salam meets President Joseph Aoun at Baabda Palace for continued talks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-16
Unexploded Israeli booby trap discovered in home in South Lebanon's Meiss El Jabal (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-14
Lebanon's First Lady Neemat Aoun addresses the press, affirms commitment to rebuild South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2025-01-13
LBCI captures scenes of destruction in southern Lebanese town of Chamaa following Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
Presidential images of Army Commander Joseph Aoun printed (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-01-08
LBCI documents scenes of destruction in Naqoura and Aalma in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
News Bulletin Reports
13:14
Critical decision ahead: Israel seeks US approval to extend South Lebanon withdrawal
2
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
Lebanon News
10:19
Hezbollah calls for full Israeli withdrawal as 60-day deadline of ceasefire nears
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
News Bulletin Reports
13:02
Slow and steady progress: Political negotiations drag on as Lebanon seeks new government
4
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
Lebanon News
08:16
Lebanon's President Joseph Aoun urges swift return of Syrian refugees in meeting with UNHCR chief
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
News Bulletin Reports
12:49
Oil exploration file: TotalEnergies' return to Lebanon dependent on security and reform efforts
6
Lebanon News
13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
Lebanon News
13:00
PM-designate Nawaf Salam confirms to Saudi FM his determination to implement reforms in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
Lebanon News
03:16
Israeli army to maintain presence in southern Lebanon, warns Hezbollah against violations: Report claims
8
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Lebanon News
02:29
Israeli cabinet avoids vote on southern Lebanon troop withdrawal: Report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More